640 light years from Earth ‘is an ultra-hot giant planet’ where ‘rain’ iron – world news

Astronomers have noticed an ultra-hot giant planet in the constellation Pisces, where they suspect it is raining iron, which could lead to better ways to study the climate of the most extreme planets outside the solar system.

According to researchers, including those from the University of Geneva in Switzerland, the giant exoplanet WASP-76b is at a distance of as much as 640 years to reach Earth and has a diurnal side where temperatures rise above 2400 degrees Celsius – – high enough to evaporate metals. The study, published in the journal Nature, noted that strong winds carry iron vapor to the colder night side where it can condense into iron droplets.

“It could be said that this planet rains in the evening, except that it rains,” said study co-author David Ehrenreich, a professor at the University of Geneva in Switzerland.

Researchers said this phenomenon occurs because the planet ‘Iron Rain’ only ever shows one face – its day side – to its parent star, while its colder night side remains in eternal darkness. They explained that, like the Earth’s moon, the WASP-76b is “locked in the main”, meaning it needs to rotate about its axis, how long it lasts around the star.

On the daily side, according to the study, it receives a thousand times more radiation from its parent star than Earth has from the sun. The planet is also so close to its star that it only takes 43 hours to complete one revolution, researchers said in the study.

According to scientists, this side is so hot that molecules separate into atoms, and metals like iron evaporate into the atmosphere. This extreme temperature difference between the daytime and nighttime sides results in strong winds that bring iron vapor from the ultra-hot daytime side to the cooler nighttime side, where temperatures drop to about 1500 degrees Celsius, the study said.

There is also a distinct day-to-night chemistry on the planet, scientists say. While detecting a trace of iron vapor in the division between the day and night sectors of the planet, they did not see traces of the element on the dark side of the exoplanet, the study said.

“There is no signal from the nighttime near the morning terminator, showing that the atomic iron does not absorb starlight there. Therefore, the iron must condense during its overnight journey,” the scientists said in the study, marking the first time that chemical variations were detected on a giant ultra -the hot planet. “However, surprisingly, we did not see this steam of iron at dawn. The only explanation that is possible for this phenomenon is that it washes iron on the dark side of this exoplanet in extreme conditions,” Ehrenreich said.

Astronomers made this first discovery using a high resolution European Southern Observatory (ESO) spectrograph in the Chilean Atacama Desert.

“Observations show that iron vapor is abundant in the hot day atmosphere of WASP-76b,” said María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, another study co-author at the Center for Astrobiology in Spain.

“Part of this iron is injected into the night due to planet rotation and atmospheric winds. There, iron meets much colder environments, condenses and rains, ”Osorio added.

Scientists said in a statement that ESPRESSO – the Echelle SPectrograph for rocky exoplanets and stable spectroscopic observations – was originally designed to hunt planets like Earth around the sun’s stars. “We soon realized that the extraordinary power of VLT collection and the extreme stability of ESPRESSO made it a prime mover for studying the exoplanet atmosphere,” said Pedro Figueira, another study co-author and ESPRESSO instrument scientist at ESO.

“We now have a whole new way of tracking the climate of the most extreme exoplanets,” Ehrenreich said.

