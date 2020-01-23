$ 65 million four-block apartment project planned for the village center: 52 units, 90 parking lots

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
16
$ 65 million four-block apartment project planned for the village center: 52 units, 90 parking lots

A $ 65 million, 52-unit residential project in the heart of Remuera is being planned by a company that has established sales offices on the main shopping street.

The Clonbern Garden is across the street from the New World supermarket at 5, 7 and 9 Clonbern Rd. The bare site is owned by NZ Fountain Center Development, the sole director of which is Tongyu Li of Victoria Ave, Remuera.

