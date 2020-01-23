$ 65 million four-block apartment project planned for the village center: 52 units, 90 parking lots

A $ 65 million, 52-unit residential project in the heart of Remuera is being planned by a company that has established sales offices on the main shopping street.

The Clonbern Garden is across the street from the New World supermarket at 5, 7 and 9 Clonbern Rd. The bare site is owned by NZ Fountain Center Development, the sole director of which is Tongyu Li of Victoria Ave, Remuera.

An exhibition hall to market the project still to be started is nearby, at 390, chemin Remuera. Bayleys agent and former director general of the Real Estate Institute, Colleen Milne, showed what a finished kitchen would look like in the planned units.

Four blocks are planned on the site, many units overlooking a landscaped central courtyard.

Peddle Thorp architect Richard Goldie designed the buildings and a model is in the marketing suite.

Kelvin Zuo, chief executive of developer Fountain Group, said that a contractor was about to be appointed and that negotiations had progressed with Ron McRae’s CMP Construction, but nothing was finalized.

“The approximate overall cost of the finished buildings will be approximately $ 65 million plus GST, including the cost of the land, the cost of construction and the fees of the consultants,” said Zuo.

The blocks will have 90 underground car parks on two levels of basement and will rise to five floors at their highest point.

Zuo said that one-bedroom units started from $ 900,000, two bedrooms from $ 1.7 million and three bedrooms from more than $ 2 million.

So far, only a few initial deposits have been paid, he said, as the marketing suite was only opened in November. Construction is expected to begin around May or June and take approximately 22 months.

Sales have so far been “only in Kiwis”, but Fountain Group could approach the Overseas Investment Office so that it can also sell to foreigners, he said.

The 2018 amendments to the Overseas Investment Act prohibited foreigners from buying residential and lifestyle properties in New Zealand, but Zuo said an exemption was being considered.

This clause allows developers of 20 or more units to request to opt out of the law if they meet certain conditions.

