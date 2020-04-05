65% of new PPE suited for immediate use, 15% for substitute use and 20% unsuitable

80% of particular protective equipment (PPE) obtained from China this 7 days as apart of a €200m buy was suitable for distribution among the workers.

65% was promptly dispersed for use just after evaluation while 15% was identified as a substitute for some products.

In an on line briefing this early morning, HSE CEO Paul Reid stated the remaining 20% of particular protective machines that has arrived in Ireland so far is not suited for common health care use.

Hundreds of thousands of euro well worth of PPE has already been flown listed here from China for use by clinical staff members.

The HSE insisted some of the 20% of gear not suitable could be applied for other needs, this kind of as in isolation facilities.

CEO Paul Reid said they have tried out to make absolutely sure this does not take place once again.

He mentioned: “We have been in discussions with the supplier, we you should not want any even further supply of this package in the up coming orders.

“We want the essential specification that we have established out and we have experienced conversations with them this week,

“And we are expecting to see some samples, with the revised specs, despatched to us.”

Problems ended up also elevated about the enhance in nursing dwelling bacterial infections from 14 clusters to 40 and the potential of intensive care units (ICU) to treat patients.

Goal is to exam 4,500 Covid-19 scenarios from upcoming 7 days

HSE CEO Paul Reid gives an update in Dublin (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA)

The HSE stated they will be in placement from following 7 days to check 4,500 situations for every working day.

This is an improve from 1,500 situations analyzed per day the former 7 days.

HSE Paul Reid explained that methods have been taken also to secure provide chains for the new laboratory tests centres.

The provide of reagents will be significant to have out this level of tests according to the HSE.

The HSE held an on-line push briefing nowadays amid the Covid-19 outbreak due to social distancing measures.

Journalists have been not existing and queries have been submitted by text message.

