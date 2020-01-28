65% of Sweethearts candies are empty on Valentine’s Day

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XFEKdIR8Wk (/ embed)

Valentine’s Day is getting closer and this means that the sweets give each other the time-honored sweets known as “sweethearts”. But this year, most of them may lack some or all of their cult messages of affection due to some production issues.

According to CandyStore.com, a major confectionery seller, ten boxes have been opened and 65% of the sweets made by new owner Spangler Candy this year are empty. 24% have incomprehensible markings. 8% have only a partial print and about 3% are fine.

What happened? According to CandyStore.com, Spangler Candies have taken over the production from NECCO. Then they had to bring all the equipment for making loved ones from Boston to Ohio – 60 truckloads. The printers entering the messages will then malfunction. Your replacements too.

All in all, Spangler is said to have said that not only will many hearts be blank or misprinted, but the supplies could also be used up before Valentine’s Day. It is expected to reach full production next year.

According to CandyStore.com, the design flaw draws the attention of people who want to keep the flawed candy as a collectible.

There is good news. Spangler says that his recipe has gone back in time and will taste like it originally tasted in 1902.

If you’re worried you might miss something, some companies make Sweethearts copycat products. So you may still find them in your local candy or retail store.

