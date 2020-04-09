66 new COVID-19 fatalities in Illinois, 1,344 far more infected

Point out health officials declared nowadays that 66 a lot more men and women have died from coronavirus, while yet another 1,344 are contaminated with the illness.

This increases the quantity of Illinois inhabitants who have died to 528, and the amount of contaminated in the state to 16,422.

















































Prepare dinner County people accounted for 41 of the new deaths, nine were being from Will County, 6 from DuPage County, four from Lake County and just one from Kane County. The relaxation had been from downstate counties.

The point out is now reporting situations in more than a few-quarters of the state’s counties.















































