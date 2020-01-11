68% of Los Angeles County undocumented residents have lived in the United States for more than a decade, says report

Loading...

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Sixty-eight percent of undocumented immigrants from Los Angeles County have lived in the United States for more than a decade, according to a new report.

The results were discussed at a one-day immigration summit hosted by the California Community Foundation. Research has focused on how county immigrants are doing socially, civically and economically in L.A. County.

The study finds that the poverty rate of foreign-born Angelenos is 21%, more than double that of people born in the United States.

“This is one of the first very large reports. It will be a basic report, and each year we will publish a new report,” said Antonia Hernandez, President and CEO of the California Community Foundation.

And with regard to political influence, 60% of young people who have the right to vote in 2020 are the children of immigrants.

The summit included different voices from the Latin American, African immigrant and Muslim communities.

“Coming together is a form of solidarity but also a form of inspiration to help us see that there is hope for all of us to come together,” said Salem Al-Marayati, president and co-founder of the Council of Muslim public affairs.

Researchers hope the data will translate into tangible ideas and results over time.

“Those of us who research and provide data, we don’t change the world. We work with people who change the world.” said Professor Manuel Pastor of USC. “So what we are trying to do is make sure that we have good and strong relationships with community organizers and civic leaders who can really make an impact.”

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.