69 Percent of Americans Want Medicare for All, Including 46 Percent of the Republican Party, New Poll

A newly released poll shows that 69 percent of registered voters support Medicare for All, a plan that will make a national health insurance plan available to all Americans.

The poll also showed 46 percent of Republican voters supported Medicare for All along with 88 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of Independent.

While some publications are wondering whether the coronavirus epidemic has supported support for national health insurance plans, the poll found that Democratic support has remained stable from a similar poll conducted in 2018, up only two percentage points since then.

Support among the Independent remained unchanged, and Republican support actually dropped 6 percentage points from 2018 to 2020.

The poll was conducted by the Washington newspaper, D.C. The Hill and HarrisX market research company.

The coronavirus epidemic has raised awareness about deficiencies in the American health insurance system because many people who lost their jobs due to staying at home and the act of social distance also lost their health insurance. Without insurance, many Americans fear illness or injury because of the potentially devastating financial impact.

Tying insurance for work also burdens businesses with health care costs and insurance administration which can be expensive and time consuming, according to The Wall Street Journal. Job-based insurance also reduces wages and increases overhead costs because insurance premiums and deductions continue to increase, according to the New York Times.

An audience member raised the placard when US Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent from Vermont, discussed the Medicare-for-All law on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 13, 2017.

Jim Watson / Getty

However, although Medicare for All is heralded by former Democratic Democratic presidential nominee Senator Bernie Sanders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Senate Democrats focused on health reform have rejected it, largely because national improvements will remove whatever insurance people have America today, creates widespread instability in America, creates widespread instability in America. and insecurity.

Many critics of Medicare for All are concerned also about “rationed” care that discriminates for more ill patients, the overall reduction in quality of care or high taxes that would be needed to fund such repairs. In addition, national health service plans will only improve health outcomes if it coincides with large investments in local health centers and outreach efforts to make medical care more accessible and preventive.

The health service reform plan heralded by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will keep employer-based health insurance plans intact while also adding subsidized and Medicare-based public options to small businesses and individuals. However, large entrepreneurs and their employees will not be able to buy their public options.

A February 26 report by the Committee for Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the 10-year cost of the Biden plan will be $ 2.25 trillion while the Sanders’ Medicare plan for All will cost $ 30.6 trillion.