6ix9ine Accused of Becoming Absentee Dad Out, He Blames COVID-19

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been out of jail for weeks now, and her mom says she loves their child – but she says it won’t happen.

The rapper’s ex, Sara Molina |, told TMZ … as before, Tekashi showed little interest in connecting with their daughter, Saraiyah. Sara said she didn’t expect him to change anywhere, but she was still disappointed by the radio silence.

She was grateful, though, that Tekashi’s mother was actively trying to survive the little girl’s bond. Sara says her grandmother had been close to the last month or so … on a visit to see Saraiyah several times.

Interestingly … Sara says that Tekashi, while still in prison, reached out to his mother, to set up a neutral location for her mother to meet Saraiyah. That obviously wasn’t a fight, but Sara had spoken before 6ix9ine is set to be released … His mother cut off the communication and went off the radar.

So why is Papa 6ix9ine already an M.I.A. The male’s close relatives told us the only reason he didn’t come and try to connect, was because he wanted the coronavirus pandemic control first, he wanted to put his child’s safety first.

We are also told by Tekashi who claims to have begged Sara to reconcile with him … suggesting that he is afraid that he is using their daughter as a ploy to reunite.

Which may explain why he is worried about getting a court order broken out … according to our Tekashi sources.

Today, Sara says Tekashi’s mother is still welcome to visit her grandchild – but the daughter-in-law’s father seems to be on the back burner.