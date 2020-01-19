6th annual festival ends

YORK – The 6th annual festival on Saturday.

The event offers more than ten tons of interactive ice art, a giant slide and many other activities.

York Traditions Bank sponsors winter fun every year so everyone can take part for free.

The organizers said this festival gave people a reason to meet and have fun as a community.

“Visitor numbers are increasing year by year. Word is getting around,” said Doug Eppler, marketing communications director at York Revolution, starting to go crazy in winter. The nice thing is that the beautiful ice sculptures are open here until Mother Nature says otherwise. ‘

The cold temperatures can continue for a few days, so there is still a chance to see the sculptures.

