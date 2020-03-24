6th Super Bowl Champion, Brady, not behind

Tampa Tom Brady says he has time to look back on his historic 20-year stint with New England patriot.

Currently a six-time Super Bowl champion, the newest member of Tampa Bay Buccaneers is focused on his next challenge. That is a big problem.

“I don’t want to talk about the past, because it doesn’t matter what’s important for my future or what’s going on this offseason,” Brady said on a Tuesday 32-minute conference call. The decision to leave his old team did not discuss the details of.

Three NFL MVPs excited about progressing with Bucks while cherishing the patriots’ “20 years of incredible experience and learning from some of the best players and best coaches and ownership” Repeatedly said. Playoff drought for 12 seasons.

“I think for us all, life conditions can change and we need to be able to adapt and evolve,” signed a two-year, fully guaranteed $ 50 million contract with Tampa Bay last week. Brady said. He can earn another $ 9 million incentive.

“I think the transition is very emotional …. Relationships are the most important thing for me. I’ll always be friends with teammates, former teammates and coaches. Wear another jersey That doesn’t mean it’s not enough, “added the 42-year-old quarterback. “But at the same time, for the next jersey I’m wearing, I may be willing to give them any commitment to have their entire career that this team has been trying to be the best Yeah. “

Bucs officially referred Brady during a conference call rather than a regular press conference, as the NFL imposed restrictions on travel and access to team facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP, in addition to jumping into coach Bruce Arian’s playbook, gets acquainted with his new teammate and helps Tampa Bay end the league’s second longest playoff drought in the league Working on

Tampa Bay has not played in playoffs since 2007, and has won no post-season victory since winning the only Super Bowl championship 17 years ago.

Brady, second in career path yards and touchdowns, appeared in nine Super Bowl, 13 AFC Championship games, and won 17 titles in New England.

“Everyone has a slightly different style and philosophy,” said Brady, who has mastered new offenses and has tight-ended OJ Howard and Cameron Brate, including Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and Ronald.・ I am running Jones.

“For me soccer is tossing a ball at an open person, and if he is deeply open, that’s where you throw it. If he’s free, you put it there Throw it, if he’s open, throw it there. If he’s open, that’s where you throw, “said Brady. “You get the ball for someone who can do something with it …. I’ve never worked with these players, so there’s a lot of ground to make up for. You have to learn what they do, their body language, and how they like things. That’s part of the challenge. “

Bucs finished the season 7-9 last year and led the NFL, but missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year. This is largely due to former quarterback Jamesis Winston increasing his league pace with 30 intercepts [35 turnovers overall].

Statistically, Brady will drop one of the worst injury-free seasons of his career in 2019. Nevertheless, Patriots won 12 games in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Tennessee.

Brady joined a conference call with Allianz, a Scout with Patriots when New England opted for quarterback in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, and Jason Richt, general manager.

Both called Brady the best quarterback ever.

“What he is doing for his teammates, not what he is doing in the field,” said Allians. “He makes everyone who enters that huddle better.”

Brady, who met with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and talked to a bilberic coach the night before announcing his departure from New England, hopes his old team will do well.

“Nobody was a bigger patriot than me. I have only full respect and love. Mr. Kraft, the organization, the coach of Vericic, and all the coaches, and of course all my teammates I am very grateful for that, “said Brady.

“It’s definitely not, but at the same time it’s the way life sometimes can be,” Brady added. “What remains the same is my approach to the game, my approach to what my roles and responsibilities are. I go out and put our team in a position to win, I will do that. “

