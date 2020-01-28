7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Cuba and Jamaica, USGS says

HAVANA – A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Tuesday. Witnesses reported strong shocks, but there was no immediate news of casualties or significant damage.

The earthquake was centered 139 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It struck at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface.

The earthquake could be strongly felt in Santiago, the largest city in eastern Cuba, said Belkis Guerrero, who works at a Catholic cultural center in central Santiago.

“We were all seated and we felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the sound of everything moving.”

She said there was no apparent damage to the heart of the colonial city.

“It was very strong, but it doesn’t seem like something has happened,” she told The Associated Press.

The earthquake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads and what appeared to be sewage leaking from cracked pipes. There have been no immediate reports of death, injury or more serious damage, said Kevin Morales, editor of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

The islands see so few earthquakes that newsroom staff were stumped when it struck, he said.

“It was like a big dump truck tipping over,” said Morales. “Then it continued and became more intense.”

Dr. Stenette Davis, a psychiatrist at a hospital in the Cayman Islands, said she saw manhole covers taken by force from the earthquake and sewage exploding on the street, but no more serious damage.

Claude Diedrick, 71, owner of a fencing business in Montego Bay, said he was sitting in his vehicle reading when the earth started to swing.

“I felt like I was on a bridge and there were two or three heavy trucks and the bridge tipped over but there were no trucks,” he said.

He said he saw no damage around his home in northern Jamaica.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

