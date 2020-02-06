7-8. February 2020

World Boxing News 02.06.2020
World Boxing News offers the latest boxing schedule for major fights on February 7-8, 2020.
On Friday there are two intermediate ranks in Panama, in which Daniel Matellon and Luis Concepcion compete in separate battles.
Saturday is busier as Gary Russell Jr. holds out his Featherweight WBC title again.
The American makes only a fifth defense in five years when he fights Tugstsogt Nyambayar in Pennsylvania.
Guillermo Rigondeaux wants to win the WBA second cast for the full version of Naoya Inoue.
In Germany, Firat Arslan wants to make Bernard Hopkins the oldest boxing champion of all time. The veteran from Turkey wants to kill South African Kevin Lerena for his IBO cruiserweight title.
Wilfredo Benetiz and Artem Dalakian defend their porters in Panama and Ukraine, respectively, while Kell Brook in England returns to his first fight in over a year.
Brook wants to win a welterweight title.
Kid Galahad can also secure a second chance for Josh Warrington by beating Claudio Marrero. Galahad, who apparently beat Warrington at the first meeting, was disappointed by the judges.
In an agreement, Terri Harper puts her IBO super featherweight belt against Eva Wahlstrom’s WBC version.
After all, Indiana is hosting Mary McGee’s own doctorate as she defends the IBF super crown at the Civic Center.
7 FEB
Arena Roberto Duran, Panama
12 – Fly weight
Daniel Matellon vs. Erik Garcia
12 – Fly weight
Luis Concepcion against Rober Barrera
8 FEB
PPL Center, Pennsylvania, USA
12 WBC featherweight title
Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar
12 – Bantamweight
Guillermo Rigondeaux against Liborio Solis
EWS Arena, Göppingen, Germany
12 Cruiserweight IBO title
Kevin Lerena against Firat Arslan
Hotel El Panama in Panama
12 WBO minimum weight title
Wilfredo Mendez against Gabriel Mendoza
Parkovy Convention Center, Kiev, Ukraine
12 WBA flyweight title
Artem Dalakian against Josber Perez
Sheffield Arena, UK
12 Featherweight IBF title Eliminator
Kid Galahad vs. Claudio Marrero
12 – Super welterweight
Kell Brook v Mark DeLuca
10 × 2 – women WBC / IBO super featherweight title
Terri Harper vs. Eva Wahlstrom
10 – Super feather weight
Martin J Ward against Jesus Amparan
10 – Welterweight
Anthony Tomlinson vs. Stewart Burt
6 – heavyweight
David Allen vs. Dorian Darch
Civic Center, Indiana, USA
10 × 2 – women IBF super light title
Mary McGee vs. Deanha Hobbs