7-8. February 2020

World Boxing News 02.06.2020

World Boxing News offers the latest boxing schedule for major fights on February 7-8, 2020.

On Friday there are two intermediate ranks in Panama, in which Daniel Matellon and Luis Concepcion compete in separate battles.

Saturday is busier as Gary Russell Jr. holds out his Featherweight WBC title again.

The American makes only a fifth defense in five years when he fights Tugstsogt Nyambayar in Pennsylvania.

Guillermo Rigondeaux wants to win the WBA second cast for the full version of Naoya Inoue.

In Germany, Firat Arslan wants to make Bernard Hopkins the oldest boxing champion of all time. The veteran from Turkey wants to kill South African Kevin Lerena for his IBO cruiserweight title.

Wilfredo Benetiz and Artem Dalakian defend their porters in Panama and Ukraine, respectively, while Kell Brook in England returns to his first fight in over a year.

Brook wants to win a welterweight title.

Kid Galahad can also secure a second chance for Josh Warrington by beating Claudio Marrero. Galahad, who apparently beat Warrington at the first meeting, was disappointed by the judges.

In an agreement, Terri Harper puts her IBO super featherweight belt against Eva Wahlstrom’s WBC version.

After all, Indiana is hosting Mary McGee’s own doctorate as she defends the IBF super crown at the Civic Center.

7 FEB

Arena Roberto Duran, Panama

12 – Fly weight

Daniel Matellon vs. Erik Garcia

12 – Fly weight

Luis Concepcion against Rober Barrera

8 FEB

PPL Center, Pennsylvania, USA

12 WBC featherweight title

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar

12 – Bantamweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux against Liborio Solis

EWS Arena, Göppingen, Germany

12 Cruiserweight IBO title

Kevin Lerena against Firat Arslan

Hotel El Panama in Panama

12 WBO minimum weight title

Wilfredo Mendez against Gabriel Mendoza

Parkovy Convention Center, Kiev, Ukraine

12 WBA flyweight title

Artem Dalakian against Josber Perez

Sheffield Arena, UK

12 Featherweight IBF title Eliminator

Kid Galahad vs. Claudio Marrero

12 – Super welterweight

Kell Brook v Mark DeLuca

10 × 2 – women WBC / IBO super featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Eva Wahlstrom

10 – Super feather weight

Martin J Ward against Jesus Amparan

10 – Welterweight

Anthony Tomlinson vs. Stewart Burt

6 – heavyweight

David Allen vs. Dorian Darch

Civic Center, Indiana, USA

10 × 2 – women IBF super light title

Mary McGee vs. Deanha Hobbs