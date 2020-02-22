[7-Acre Fireplace brush burning in Brentwood unincorporated content – Up Information Data San Francisco]

BRENTWOOD (Up Information Information SF) – No composition was destroyed by a forest fire that burned about seven acres on Friday afternoon around Deer Valley Highway in Brentwood not incorporated ahead of becoming contained, hearth officials said.

The fire, noted all over two: 30 p.m. It was burning along the 9000 block of Deer Valley Road in the vicinity of Briones Valley Road, in accordance to the East Contra Costa Fire Safety District.

The East Contra Costa and Contra Costa hearth districts have products on the scene, together with Cal Fire and a helicopter that gives guidance.

The East Contra Costa Hearth District tweeted that the fire had been contained on around seven acres close to four: 30 p.m.

# Deer Fireplace (finish) Deer Valley Rd, west of the Brentwood local community. (Versus Costa County) is now 100% contained in 7 acres. pic.twitter.com/Ats4qRIRIK – CAL Fireplace SCU (@calfireSCU) February 22, 2020

The cause of the fireplace would seem to be accidental, a spokesman stated. No accidents have been claimed in link with the fireplace.

