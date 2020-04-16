7 amazing London homes we might enjoy to commit lockdown in

Although we are all sat at property for the foreseeable, the roof beneath which we are living can get a little bit tiresome.

You’ve been staring at the crack in the ceiling for way far too very long, and just won’t be able to deliver on your own to correct it.

Instead of a further Do it yourself job, you would want to isolate someplace definitely extravagant, with a cinema, fantastic views, plush lounge, a massive kitchen area and even a swimming pool.

Seems like a pipe-dream doesn’t it?

Perfectly it does not have to be, due to the fact these attributes exist ideal here in the nation’s cash.

The only trouble is, you have to have a few million quid to obtain a person – so superior luck with that.

So just to make you seething with envy, below are seven outstanding London homes we’d love to self isolate in:

1. Chic 5 bed room house

Site: In close proximity to Crystal Palace, Croydon.

Price tag: £1.3million

The enormous yard is perfect for summertime functions

(Impression: Winkworth)

2. Luxury London dwelling boat

Site: Riverside Quarter Moorings, Wandsworth

Value: £1.75million

Penelope is in the beautiful Riverside Quarter community

(Graphic: Rightmove)

3. Downton Abbey-style home

Place: Croydon

Rate: £1.65million

It has the sense of a nation manor but you could continue to nip to the Centrale centre in no time

(Image: Foxtons)

4. Stunning flat overlooking Tower Bridge

Location: Central London

Value: £9.5million

It’s received to be the most romantic view in London

(Picture: Savills)

5. West London household healthy for James Bond

Site: Chelsea, Royal Avenue

Cost: £6.65million

This awesome dwelling is on sale at the moment in West London

6. North London mansion with a jungle yard

Place: Hampstead Heath

Cost: £9.95million

You is not going to be shorter of inexperienced area

7. The Quality II drinking water tower

Site: Enfield

Price tag: £1million

Join an extremely distinctive assets homeowners club

(Graphic: Distinctive Home Corporation)

So which just one would you selected?