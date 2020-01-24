7 amazing places to eat pancakes in London on pancake day

With Shrove Tuesday – also known as Pancake Day – just around the corner, it’s worth preparing where you’re going to eat your pancakes this year.

Mardi Gras falls on February 25 in 2020 and, although these places serve pancakes year-round, it’s probably worth booking if you want to go there the same day.

From simple, sweet pancakes with classic toppings like lemon and sugar, to the most impressive pancakes you’ve probably ever seen, London has tasty offerings.

Here are seven places around London where you can go and taste delicious pancakes.

1. The Blues Kitchen, Brixton

Or: 40 Acre Lane, SW2 5SP

If you’re looking for a pancake-related brunch and you’re somewhere remote near Brixton, you won’t regret going to Blues Kitchen.

He makes incredible buttermilk pancakes that you can have with maple syrup and bacon. Then you can get two hours of bottomless alcohol to accompany your food by paying £ 19.95 for Bloody Marys or mimosas or £ 22.96 for Prosecco.

2. Balans Soho Society

Or: Soho, Clapham, Victoria, Westfield Shepherd’s Bush and Stratford, Ealing, Kensington

Balans makes incredible pancakes on both their brunch and breakfast menus.

Choose from bacon, banana or berries, hot maple butter or a combination of them. They also make delicious vegan pancakes.

3. The Breakfast Club

Or: Soho, Battersea Rise, Spitalfields, Angel, London Bridge, Canary Wharf, Hoxton, Hackney Wick, Croydon

Breakfast Club pancakes are not for the faint-hearted, but they look delicious.

You can choose from dishes like All American (pancakes, eggs, sausage, potatoes, bacon and maple syrup), Pancakes & Berries (fresh berries, berry compote, maple syrup and vanilla ice cream ) and Banana & Caramel Saled Pancakes (with vanilla) cream and chocolate sauce). There are also incredible vegan pancakes.

4. Where are the pancakes

Or: Arch 35a, 85a Southwark Bridge Road, SE1 0NQ

This place is pancakes and only pancakes. I mean there are two pancake menus – a one-day menu and a PM menu.

Honestly, there are too many pancakes to list, but there is a range of sweet and savory pancakes, including the banana and marshmallow marshmallow pancake which, let’s face it, sounds ridiculously good.

5. Little Brittany

Or: 5-7 Beadon Road, Hammersmith, W6 0EA

There are a lot of pancakes, or pancakes, should we say, to choose from this menu, from your classic lemon and sugar to your savory savory ones, like the one with smoked salmon, dill and crème fraîche.

Its price is quite reasonable too, especially the sweets.

6. Hash E8

Or: 170 Dalston Lane, E8 1NG

To keep it simple, you can get a stack of buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, then add bacon, blueberries and yogurt, or white chocolate and banana.

Wash it all down with a classic coffee or choose an alcoholic drink from their adventurous “dog hair” menu.

7. Heart of Balham

Or: 113 Balham High Rd, Balham, SW12 9AP

Describing itself as Balham’s “best kept secret”, this place will give you a unique twist on pancakes as it has inspirations from the Middle East and North Africa as well as the British.

You can try the “ homemade Moroccan pancakes of Mama ” which are traditional Moroccan pancakes with Labneh (soft cheese), jam and honey. They come with Moroccan mint tea or Arabic coffee. There are also other selections of pancakes on the menu.

