7 Best Back Cushions for Sofa Support

Whether you’re watching TV, reading, working or couching on a couch, a supportive cushion can make you more comfortable. If you want to relax or work in the living room for an extended period of time, the best back support cushions for sofas will keep their shape for longer, so you can stay comfortable in any TV marathon or remote work session.

Poor posture and inadequate support are both causes of lower back pain, and placing a conditional cushion at the base of the spine can improve alignment and provide support. Most of the choices here are made from a memory foam that shapes your body and distributes your body weight evenly. It also maintains its shape well, creating a comfortable and supportive pillow that you can rest on again and again without having to worry about it spreading after too much use. However, extra breathable mesh and cotton throw pillow are also options, but keep in mind that cotton is less durable than a memory foam and may not retain its shape over time.

If a couch recreation is less comfortable than it should have been, these are the best back support pads on Amazon that can provide the missing support. And to make it easier to clean, almost all of these choices have removable machine washable covers.

1. The classic conditional support pad is covered with a breathable mesh

A lumbar support back cushion supports the natural curve of your spine to relieve lower and lower back pain while improving spine alignment and posture. Made as a solid memory foam, the cushion will not lose shape over time, and the two adjustable straps at the back keep it secure on couch and armchairs, as well as office chairs and car seats. The cover is made of breathable mesh to keep you cool, and is removable and machine washable for easy cleaning. Choose from seven colors.

According to a reviewer: “Perfect for low back pain. I used it while sitting on the couch and also slept on it. Very helpful.”

2. Pleasant memory foam reading pad with armrests

Linenspa’s particularly large reading pad includes armrests that help you reach an ideal location for reading, using your laptop, watching TV, or just relaxing on the couch. Filled with shredded memory foam, the pillow moves to your body to provide comfort and support, but will not lose shape over time. In addition, there is a comfortable carrying handle at the top, which allows you to move the pillow around the house as needed. The soft velvet cover is available in stone gray and navy blue, but keep in mind – it is clean in place only. For ease of shipping, the pillow comes rolled and packed in a box – before use, remove the packing, pat the pillow and give it 48 hours to expand to full size. The pillow is available in standard and large sizes, and there is also the option of additional support for a built-in neck.

According to a reviewer: “I work from home and spend particularly long hours every day, so this baby is used for at least 12-14 hours a day, and more often. It is beautiful and I never want to be without it!”

3. The lumbar cushion that also supports the upper back

Made of dense memory foam, the multi-zone lumbar cushion reaches higher than the other lumbar cushions to offer support for the lower, middle and upper back. It is designed to support the natural curve of your spine and includes contours to reduce back bone pressure. The polyester / rayon blend cover is removable and machine washable, and the adjustable built-in strap allows you to fasten it to sofa cushions, office chairs, car seats and more. Choose between gray, red or blue navy.

According to a reviewer: “Maintains shape and support even after 10-hour periods on both the chair and sofa. Highly recommended!”

4. A versatile bolster cushion that supports the back, knees and legs

This memory foam pillow supports your lower back as you sit, but it can also be placed under your knees or ankles as you lie down to improve blood flow and straighten your legs and thighs. If you sleep on the side, you can place it between your knees to better align. The perpetual half-roll pillow includes machine washable, made of organic cotton and breathable.

According to a reviewer: “My back pain has eased since I started using it. I had to sit in a straight back dining chair to watch TV, but with this foam pillow I can sit on my couch again.”

5. A conditional support pillow that fits with your pillows

For a supportive pillow that also complements your living room design, a lumbar support pillow is a great choice. The soft velvet pillow comes in two sizes and seven colors, including gray, white, blue and yellow, and the cover is removable and machine washable. The pillow is full of flexible pearl cotton and has a wide and wide design to support the back, head and shoulders with extra padding at the bottom for the lumbar support.

There is also a convenient side pocket where you can store your phone or remote so it won’t get lost in the couch cushions. Keep in mind though: The cotton is sturdy and breathable, but it does not pass into your body as well as memory foam and may be less durable over time. The pillow is available in two sizes: 22X18 inches and 24X22 inches.

According to a reviewer: “Supports, soft, comfortable and goes well with my couch.”

6. Supportive wedge pad that also helps in snoring and acid reflux

This foam wedge cushion offers full back support and is particularly thick at the bottom, which is especially helpful if you have a deep couch or shorter legs. It’s great for lying down as well: you can place it under your feet to improve blood flow, or you can place it under your head and back to reduce snoring, congestion and acid reflux. It is available in three sizes, and the cover is made of machine-washed bamboo fabric which is super soft and stretchy. One thing to note: This pillow is manufactured in a therapeutic foam instead of a memory foam, so while it certainly supports it, it will not cast into your body the way the memory foam does.

According to a reviewer: “Soft, easy to use, supportive. I also rotate it and use it as a simple back support when I sit down on the sofa to watch TV. I highly recommend it! “

7. Conditional cooling pad inserted in gel

Some people find that the memory foam overheats, but a gel-inserted memory foam back cushion keeps you cool while relieving back pain and improves spinal alignment. The ergonomic pillow also includes strategically placed holes to prevent airflow (and to prevent sweating). Although manufacturers do not mention what type of cover fabric is made, it is removable and machine washable. In addition to making the sofa more comfortable, this cushion is also great for adding support to office chairs and has two adjustable built-in straps to keep it in place.

According to a reviewer: “I have chronic low back pain and this pillow gives me great support when sitting and comfortable at the same time. Other pillows or even pillows that I used behind my back warm up or make me sweat, but this pillow (remains) cool.”