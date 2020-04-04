7 best mosquito repellent for dogs

More than just a nuisance to your favorite dog, mosquitoes can transmit heartworm to your dog, causing disease and in some cases heart failure. And although the vet-determined solutions are a first line of defense, the best mosquito repellent for dogs can give them an extra layer of protection when you spend outdoors. These reports come in several forms to suit your dog’s needs. Here’s what you need to know:

Types of protection

First, you want to determine what kind of protection is right for you and your dog. This decision is mainly due to what your dog will suffer, as well as what is most convenient for you. You can choose a traditional spray made of oil, or you can try more physical protective material that is all mosquito repellent components, such as collar, T-shirt or bandana.

Types of constituents

Second, you want to determine what types of ingredients you are comfortable with. Here are some pros and cons – and what to avoid.

Essential Oils: These are great if you are looking to go a natural route, but you still need to take precautions. While safe to use locally, essential oils can be toxic to dogs when ingested. (For more information, check out this PetMD list of essential oils that are harmful to dogs.) They can also be quite fragrant, so they’re not ideal if you’re worried about smelling.

These are great if you are looking to go a natural route, but you still need to take precautions. While safe to use locally, essential oils can be toxic to dogs when ingested. (For more information, check out this PetMD list of essential oils that are harmful to dogs.) They can also be quite fragrant, so they’re not ideal if you’re worried about smelling. Pyrethrin : It is derived from daisies, and according to the VCA, it is a safe mosquito repellent for dogs. Unlike essential oils, they have the advantage of being odorless, but are toxic to cats and fish, so be careful.

: It is derived from daisies, and according to the VCA, it is a safe mosquito repellent for dogs. Unlike essential oils, they have the advantage of being odorless, but are toxic to cats and fish, so be careful. DEET (the one to avoid): Common in human mosquito repellents, DEET can lead to eye, skin, gastrointestinal and dog respiratory irritation.

Protecting your puppy, here are your best options for mosquito repellent for dogs.

1. Overall the best

Vet’s best mosquito repellent uses plant ingredients like lemon grass and granule oil to protect bites with just a few sprays. The cheapest option on this list is safe to use on dogs over the age of 12 weeks and can be reapplied every two hours as needed. Focus on areas that are vulnerable to bites, such as the abdomen, but avoid sensitive arches such as the face, eyes and genitals. And as with all essential oils, monitor your pet to make sure it is not swallowed. Bonus: This spray is also safe for cats.

What the fans say: “Although it’s pretty early in the mosquito season, I wanted to get something to keep my puppy out of the bugs. Every time I used it he played outside with (so far) no bugs! (…) Plus, this spray smells great! It’s a lemon grass fragrance. Nice and avoids the same harsh smell of chemicals. “

2. Great for your dog and your home too

You can squirt this essential oil mosquito repellent directly on your dog, but you can also mistake it in your pet bed, floor, furniture or anywhere else he or she makes frequent contact. The formula also eliminates fleas and ticks, and is available in four scents – cedar, lemongrass, rosemary, and mint. (But keep in mind that the lime may cause slight pitting on surfaces.) Like the choice above, this diverse option is safe for cats, but you’ll want to do a little patching before full treatment.

What the fans say: “Here in Maine the black flies, mosquitoes and ticks are terrible. This topical spray (which is safe for them) is necessary to keep the bloodshed biting. (…) I never see bites or anything related to it when it comes back in. It roams the full areas Standing in the water, mud puddles in thick woods behind the house. It has a good smell! “

3. The best collar for mosquito repellent

While this mosquito repellent collar was originally designed to protect ticks and fleas, it is styled in this case with the same essential oils that are also protected against mosquitoes. It’s a mess-free way to get protection, and can reduce the likelihood that your dog will swallow any essential oils.

Each order comes with two comfortable and flexible collars that fit dogs of all sizes, and each collar offers up to six months of protection.

What fans are saying: “We live in the country and are always battling fleas, ticks and mosquitoes. Because (I) put the flea collars on two dogs, I haven’t seen any black and small freckles on them. Because it’s all natural I don’t feel bad about it around my dog’s neck and the fact that it’s natural Makes me feel better because we always have kids to touch and live our dogs. “

4. The best mosquito repellent bandana

For stylish and odorless protection, this mosquito repellent bandana does the job. The bandana features mosquito-fighting parametrine, which binds tightly to the polyester and cotton fibers. It is machine washable and maintains up to 70 washes, so you won’t have to worry about your upside becoming muddy or dirty. Measuring 19X19 inches, it is ideal for smaller dogs and can be pruned to fit. Choose from orange and green color options.

What the fans say: “Perfect for any size. It seems to keep flying bugs out of our child.”

5. The best dog shirt for mosquito repellent

Another odorless (and adorable) option, a mosquito repellent dog t-shirt also uses paramitrin to fight against mosquitoes and other pests. This offers a little more protection than the bandana, so it’s an ideal option for larger dogs. The shirt is made of lightweight cotton and polyester, machine washable and maintains up to 25 fluency. Choose from two colors: orange and green.

Available sizes: X-small – XX-large

What the fans say: “Although I used topical repellent, I still put it on my dog ​​for further protection against fleas and ticks, especially at the end of a month after using the phenomenon. It also seems to be mosquito repellent, which is also great. But I haven’t seen one since I put it on the dog. “

6. The best blanket for mosquito repellent

Great for crates and outdoors, a mosquito repellent bed can help your baby stay away from bites while he sleeps. Like the T-shirt and the bandana, it permeates the mosquito-blocking and odorless parameter. The 23X16-inch bed fits most crates, and the removable and machine-washable cover maintains efficiency through 25 washes.

What the fans say: “We go camping this summer and bought this insect cushion to sit on my pet’s cot. That’s another thing I could do to protect my pet from insect bites.”

7. Spraying yard and mosquito repellent garden

It is not intended for direct use on your dog, but insect repellent spray is a great preventative for maintaining the yard and garden without mosquitoes. The active substance is cedar oil, which also discourages ants, fleas, flies, cockroaches, lumps and more. It is safe for dogs, cats, plants, lawns and people of all ages. This option is concentrated and, when properly diluted, can handle up to 10,000 square feet.

What the fans say: “There are no mosquitoes, flies or anything else that bothers people or animals! I prepared and smeared two gallons of concentration and still have a lot to take care of when needed. Highly recommend this product!”

Also great: a skin tonic that soothes bites

If your dog is already dealing with bites, you can use this skin soothing to dogs to ease itching and irritation. The tonic is made with anti-inflammatory neem oil, as well as mosquito repellent oils and lemon grass oils. The first aid formula is also effective for soothing hot spots, rashes, burns and dry and itchy skin. It is gentle enough to use several times a day and safe for cats too.

What the fans say: “I bought Wondercide Organic Skin Tonic for hot spots on my dog. I sprayed her 3X a day. Hot spots disappeared in four days. It’s not greasy and smells good. I also use it on mosquito bites – itching stops immediately!”

