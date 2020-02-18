Events submitted to our community calendar are automatically considered to be featured here in our 7-Day Planner. Submit your event here.
FEATURED ON THE 7-DAY PLANNER
Thursday, February 20
Paint for Paws FUNdraiser
Priceless Pets
5: 30pm
EZ Fundings Home Loans
9480 Utica Avenue, #608, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
(626) 506-8966
www.pricelesspetrescue.org
Saturday, February 22
Trippet Ranch Oak Planting
Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains
9: 00am – 12: 00pm
Trippet Ranch
20829 Entrada Road, Topanga, CA 90290
(818) 597-8627
www.rcdsmm.org
Saturday, February 22
Brunch in Celebration of Black History Month
Sisters Involved In Linking Knowledge
11: 30am – 2: 30pm
New Townhouse LA
6835 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 364-3607
www.siilk.org
Saturday, February 22
African Inspiration Fashion Show
House of Hope
2: 00pm – 4: 00pm
Loveland Church
17977 Merrill Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335
(909) 356-5683
www.lovelandchurch.org
Sunday, February 23
Pancreatic Cancer Research Run/Walk
Lustgarten Foundation
7: 00am
Westlake Village City Hall
31200 Oak Crest Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91361
1-866-789-1000
www.lustgarten.org
Sunday, February 23
4th Sunday Cleanup Crew
Surfrider Foundation
8: 30am – 10: 30am
Jamboree Bridge, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Park along Eastbluff Drive between Jamboree Road and Back Bay Drive. From there, walk to the corner of Eastbluff and Jamboree, then follow the bike path down towards the water.
(949) 923-2296
www.newportbay.org
Sunday, February 23
Animate Space with Debbie Allen Dance Academy DADA Ensemble
California African American Museum
2: 30pm – 3: 00pm
California African American Museum
600 State Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037
(213) 744-7432
www.caamuseum.org
Thru February 23
28th Annual Pan African Film + Arts Festival
The Pan African Film Festival
Various Times
Cinemark 15 Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza
4020 Marlton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(310) 337-4737
www.paff.org
Thru March 1
“The Manor – Murder and Madness at Greystone”
Theatre 40
Thursdays & Fridays – 6: 00pm
Saturdays & Sundays – 1: 00pm
Greystone Mansion
905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 364-3606
www.theatre40.org
Thru March 22
23rd Annual Masters Art Exhibition & Sale, featuring 64 Premier Western Artists
The Autry Museum
Tuesdays – Fridays – 10: 00am – 4: 00pm
Saturdays & Sundays – 10: 00am – 5: 00pm
The Autry Museum
4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 667-2000
www.theautry.org
Thru March 25
“Elizabeth Turk: Tipping Point”
Catalina Island Museum
10: 00am – 5: 00pm
Catalina Island Museum
217 Metropole Avenue, Avalon, CA 90704
(310) 510-2414
www.catalinaislandmuseum.org
Thru April 5
“Human Interest Story”
The Fountain Theatre
Fridays & Mondays – 8: 00pm
Saturdays – 2: 00pm & 8: 00pm
Sundays – 2: 00pm
The Fountain Theatre
5060 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 663-1525
www.fountaintheatre.com
Thru April 6
“Measure for Measure”
Antaeus Theatre Company
Fridays, Saturdays & Mondays – 8: 00pm
Sundays – 2: 00pm
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center
110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205
(818) 506-1983
www.antaeus.org
Thru May 3
National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers
Discovery Cube Los Angeles
10: 00am – 5: 00pm
Discovery Cube Los Angeles
11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342
(818) 686-2823
www.la.discoverycube.org
Thru June 7
“Under A Mushroom Cloud: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and the Atomic Bomb”
Japanese American National Museum
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday – 11: 00am – 5: 00pm
Thursday – 12: 00pm – 8: 00pm
Japanese American National Museum
100 N. Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 625-0414
www.janm.org