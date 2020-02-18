Events submitted to our community calendar are automatically considered to be featured here in our 7-Day Planner. Submit your event here.

FEATURED ON THE 7-DAY PLANNER

Thursday, February 20

Paint for Paws FUNdraiser

Priceless Pets

5: 30pm

EZ Fundings Home Loans

9480 Utica Avenue, #608, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

(626) 506-8966

www.pricelesspetrescue.org

Saturday, February 22

Trippet Ranch Oak Planting

Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains

9: 00am – 12: 00pm

Trippet Ranch

20829 Entrada Road, Topanga, CA 90290

(818) 597-8627

www.rcdsmm.org

Saturday, February 22

Brunch in Celebration of Black History Month

Sisters Involved In Linking Knowledge

11: 30am – 2: 30pm

New Townhouse LA

6835 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045

(310) 364-3607

www.siilk.org

Saturday, February 22

African Inspiration Fashion Show

House of Hope

2: 00pm – 4: 00pm

Loveland Church

17977 Merrill Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335

(909) 356-5683

www.lovelandchurch.org

Sunday, February 23

Pancreatic Cancer Research Run/Walk

Lustgarten Foundation

7: 00am

Westlake Village City Hall

31200 Oak Crest Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91361

1-866-789-1000

www.lustgarten.org

Sunday, February 23

4th Sunday Cleanup Crew

Surfrider Foundation

8: 30am – 10: 30am

Jamboree Bridge, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Park along Eastbluff Drive between Jamboree Road and Back Bay Drive. From there, walk to the corner of Eastbluff and Jamboree, then follow the bike path down towards the water.

(949) 923-2296

www.newportbay.org

Sunday, February 23

Animate Space with Debbie Allen Dance Academy DADA Ensemble

California African American Museum

2: 30pm – 3: 00pm

California African American Museum

600 State Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037

(213) 744-7432

www.caamuseum.org

Thru February 23

28th Annual Pan African Film + Arts Festival

The Pan African Film Festival

Various Times

Cinemark 15 Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

4020 Marlton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008

(310) 337-4737

www.paff.org

Thru March 1

“The Manor – Murder and Madness at Greystone”

Theatre 40

Thursdays & Fridays – 6: 00pm

Saturdays & Sundays – 1: 00pm

Greystone Mansion

905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 364-3606

www.theatre40.org

Thru March 22

23rd Annual Masters Art Exhibition & Sale, featuring 64 Premier Western Artists

The Autry Museum

Tuesdays – Fridays – 10: 00am – 4: 00pm

Saturdays & Sundays – 10: 00am – 5: 00pm

The Autry Museum

4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 667-2000

www.theautry.org

Thru March 25

“Elizabeth Turk: Tipping Point”

Catalina Island Museum

10: 00am – 5: 00pm

Catalina Island Museum

217 Metropole Avenue, Avalon, CA 90704

(310) 510-2414

www.catalinaislandmuseum.org

Thru April 5

“Human Interest Story”

The Fountain Theatre

Fridays & Mondays – 8: 00pm

Saturdays – 2: 00pm & 8: 00pm

Sundays – 2: 00pm

The Fountain Theatre

5060 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029

(323) 663-1525

www.fountaintheatre.com

Thru April 6

“Measure for Measure”

Antaeus Theatre Company

Fridays, Saturdays & Mondays – 8: 00pm

Sundays – 2: 00pm

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center

110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205

(818) 506-1983

www.antaeus.org

Thru May 3

National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers

Discovery Cube Los Angeles

10: 00am – 5: 00pm

Discovery Cube Los Angeles

11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342

(818) 686-2823

www.la.discoverycube.org

Thru June 7

“Under A Mushroom Cloud: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and the Atomic Bomb”

Japanese American National Museum

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday – 11: 00am – 5: 00pm

Thursday – 12: 00pm – 8: 00pm

Japanese American National Museum

100 N. Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 625-0414

www.janm.org