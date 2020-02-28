7-eleven-clerk-fatally-shot-inside-riverside-keep,-law-enforcement-say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Police in Riverside were browsing for the gunman who killed a 7-Eleven clerk early Friday early morning.

A consumer observed the clerk, who had succumbed to his injuries, in the retail outlet in the 6600 block of Indiana Avenue around 3: 20 a.m., police say.

It is unclear if the taking pictures took place through a robbery.

AIR7 High definition was around the scene, where by a income sign up drawer on the ground behind the counter appeared to be harmed and opened.

Law enforcement were investigating two robberies at other 7-Eleven places in the area. Police have not nonetheless mentioned if the shooting and robberies are linked.

The seven-Eleven parking good deal and cul-de-sac leading up the comfort retail store were being closed during the investigation.

