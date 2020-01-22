7 hilarious observations Londoners have made on London Underground travel

Have you ever looked at your comrades and wondered what they think? How do they find the route, how much they hate the metro and what they have experienced so far?

We decided to tap into the thoughts of a handful of Londoners who shared their commuting observations on Reddit, simply because they are absolutely hilarious.

Here are seven recent comments Londoners have made about traveling around the capital.

Some hilarious things can happen while traveling in London if you keep an eye open

1. The person who was secretly in conflict

“Someone became confrontational after undergoing a shoulder check, the old” u wot m8 “, but it quickly spread when the train arrived.

“Then they carried out a nonchalant check of their emails and their BBC news feed as if nothing had happened.”

2. What a terrible start to the day

“A young man walked directly onto the Angel platform, tried to remove an Airpod from his ear, but fumbled and bounced once before flying off the edge of the platform.

“He made direct eye contact with him and he just sighed, lowered his head and walked over to a bench to sit down and assess how the day could progress from here.”

Your mood after dropping something important on Tube tracks

3. The most boring decision a commuter has ever made

“D ******* on an electric scooter going down the DLR platform last night. P ****”

4. Injustice is too much

“I waited half an hour for a bus. Then the people who just swung went on board.

“The driver said it was full and left. F *** this place.”

5. It could be turned into a movie

“I was sitting in front of a woman, I took a first aid course 4 years ago. We were paired for most of the class and agreed to meet up for a drink after the class because we lived relatively close. She said it was just like friends and I said of course I was a little optimistic that it could develop when I made her laugh a lot during the class and I imagined it. We never ended up meeting because I had to cancel our scheduled meeting twice and I think she thought I was bothering her.

Among all the people in London, you might sometimes meet someone you know

“I was glad to see her, but she seemed to have no memories of me when we made eye contact. I don’t think she was just pretending not to remember me to avoid a conversation annoying because there was no double take or anything :-(. Was a little injured but I guess it was only four years ago … “

6. So much confusion

“The steps leading to the train platform had not been sanded, but the sheltered part of the platform had been.

“I asked a member of staff whether he should perhaps go up the stairs, but apparently it is not their job, it is the job of the ticket staff.

“A confusing start to the day.”

7. The thought of all those who have to commute on the Northern Line

“I seriously thought of shooting a patient today because I can’t be a ****.”

.