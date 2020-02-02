7 K-Pop songs to listen to when you need a self-esteem reminder

Self-love comes in many forms and forms. The key to achieving this is to practice mindfulness, to accept that we are human and to realize that we are sufficient as such. Many idols have undoubtedly addressed this issue several times in their songs and have felt the need to emphasize the importance of self-esteem and the way we see ourselves.

Here are seven K-pop songs that tackle the subject of self-esteem in depth.

1. Taeyeon – “Dear me”

In this moving ballad, Taeyeon remembers the difficult moments she endured and wrote to her future self a letter filled with messages of liberation, self-esteem and endless support. She also asks to be reminded of these words each time she hits a rough patch and wants to hide again.

2. SF9 – “Enough”

SF9 goes beyond this track to emphasize the importance of accepting its beauty. Their words build confidence and charmingly complement natural beauty, declaring that we are beautiful as we are and that is enough.

3. feat Moonbyul by MAMAMOO. Seulgi by Red Velvet – “Selfish”

Moonbyul and Seulgi join their voices to declare that selfishness is not always a bad thing. Instead of being a pleasure to people and being hard on yourself to meet the standards of others, you should be honest with yourself and make your own choices.

4. Stray Kids – “My Pace”

Nothing screams motivation like a fast-paced song from Stray Kids! The group stresses that jealousy and comparison are meaningless and that only you can achieve your happiness by continuing at your own pace. Remember, just because you rush things doesn’t mean you will reach your goals faster!

5. GOT7 – “I am I”

This peace of mind is brought to you by GOT7. Beyond what others think of you or how they expect you to behave, you must claim freedom to be yourself in any way you can. Finding and accepting your true self, including your faults, is essential for self-love.

6. CTC – “No”

When was the last time you said no? CLC makes a firm statement on how to say what it thinks and to object to comments that do not correspond to its personal preferences. Staying true to ourselves, no matter how much others try to shape us, is a daily challenge that we learn to overcome over time.

7. BTS – “Epiphany”

Jin takes us on a journey of self-realization, where he stops all the red flags that keep his true self buried. He shares that our souls deserve to be nourished long before the same is done to others. He also insists on making peace with the fact that humans are lacking and of loving each other despite everything.

Which K-pop song speaks to you the most? Let us know in the comments below!

Esme L. is a dreamer, writer and passionate about Hallyu living in Morocco.

