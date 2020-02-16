[7-minors-hurt-in-chicago-shootings,-including-3-accidents]

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say four separate shootings on Chicago’s West and South sides wounded at least seven children, including three cases that appear accidental.
Three of the minors were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night on the city’s South Side.
Police said the shooting started during a “gathering” inside an apartment unit and spilled into the hall, according to a release issued early Saturday.
Three adults also were wounded. No arrests have been announced.
Police said three other unrelated incidents that left children with gunshot wounds starting Friday evening all appear to be accidental.
