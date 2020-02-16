[7 minors hurt in Chicago shootings, including 3 accidents]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[7-minors-hurt-in-chicago-shootings,-including-3-accidents]

Emergency responders work the scene of a shooting late Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Chicago. Six people, including three minors, were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on Chicago’s South Side, police said.The Friday night shooting started during a “gathering” inside an apartment unit and spilled into the hall, police said in a release early Saturday. (Nader Issa/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say four separate shootings on Chicago’s West and South sides wounded at least seven children, including three cases that appear accidental.

Three of the minors were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night on the city’s South Side.

Police said the shooting started during a “gathering” inside an apartment unit and spilled into the hall, according to a release issued early Saturday.

Three adults also were wounded. No arrests have been announced.

Police said three other unrelated incidents that left children with gunshot wounds starting Friday evening all appear to be accidental.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss