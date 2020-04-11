7 more deaths and 49 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta

EDMONTON –

The state reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and seven more, the highest number of deaths per day.

The total state of the state is now 1,500.

The solution to the state problem is as follows:

917 patients in the Calgary area

386 patients in the Edmonton area

97 incident in the North

72 Central District case

26 patients in the Southern Region

There are two cases in the domain that are not yet clear

The state said 201 patients are believed to have been through community outbreaks.

Four of the dead reported Friday were at the McKenzie Towne detention center in Calgary, bringing the total number of deaths from that home to 17.

There have also been deaths at the Kensington Center in Edmonton. Alberta Superintendent of Health Deena Hinshaw said Friday there were 19 cases in the home.

Hinshaw also announced a new law that requires all long-term care workers to wear face masks at all times while working for patients. Policies existed in places where the virus was present, but could now be extended to all places.

Workers will also be banned from working on a site to prevent the spread of the virus.

The state has completed 2,123 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As of Thursday, 121 people were expected to return, bringing the total number of positive cases to 713.

