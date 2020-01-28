7 natural history jobs on offer right now – and how much they pay

Have you ever dreamed of working with dinosaurs when you were a child? Well, this is your chance now.

The Natural History Museum is the second largest museum in London and the Grade I listed building is certainly one of the most beautiful buildings in the city, and they hire.

With more than five million visitors a year, it would never be a quiet day in the South Kensington office.

In addition to the famous dinosaur skeletons, you would also help care for more than 80 million plants, animals, fossils, rocks and minerals spanning billions of years, all of which form the museum’s collection.

Even if dinosaurs are not your thing, there is even a role to deal specifically with the museum’s bee collection.

There are seven vacancies at the Natural History Museum

The Museum has used its collection to build scientific understanding of the natural world for over 250 years.

If you’re lucky enough to get a job, you’ll also get free entry to exhibitions, as well as other museums such as the British Museum, V&A, National Gallery, Royal Academy, and Tate.

The roles, which are listed below, vary in terms of duration and contract.

National learning programs and partnership management

Type of role: Permanent full time

Pay: £ 34,421 a year

Deadline: Monday February 10

It will be a great role for you if you like jobs open to the public.

“The Museum has a growing portfolio of partnerships in the United Kingdom, with the aim of mobilizing a large and diverse public, building the capacity of museums in the sector and stimulating innovation in learning and commitment ”, indicates the description.

“You will be responsible for developing networks and creating partnerships in order to offer activities to involve the British public in the natural world, support STEM learning and tackle contemporary scientific issues.

Space planner

Type of role: Permanent full time

Pay: £ 32,000 a year

Deadline: Thursday, February 13

An extract from the announcement reads as follows: “You will implement the Museum’s space management policy, and identify and develop effective solutions to the challenges of accommodation and space management. scale of the site to ensure a sustainable and efficient domain. “

“New ways of working and better use of space that ensure that departments, through the Museum, make the most of their space will be part of this role.”

Learn more here.

Program coordinator, successions

Type of role: Permanent full time

Pay: £ 29,382

Deadline: Thursday, February 13

“You will provide support and advice to project / program initiatives within our estates department,” says the job description.

“The projects vary in size and complexity; providing strategic direction for the museum as a whole, repairing the construction fabrics of the Waterhouse listed building, renovations, infrastructure upgrades and compliance. “

Learn more here.

Project and Estate Program Manager

Type of role: Permanent full time

Pay: Up to £ 45,000 per year

Deadline: Thursday February 6

If you want to work in management, this could be perfect for you.

An extract from the announcement reads: “You will lead the internal facilities management (FM) team in our area alongside a portfolio of larger museum capital programs.”

“Take responsibility for projects from the initial proposal and feasibility to all subsequent stages of the project and until its completion; you will also present the stages of the project to stakeholders, including senior decision-making advice. “

Learn more here.

IT Business Manager

Type of role: Permanent, full-time (flexibility 4 days a week)

Pay: Up to £ 40,000 per year

Deadline: Monday February 3

This role requires someone experienced in a wide range of management, finance and change issues.

“As Commercial Director, within the Museum’s Technology Solutions team, you will lead and oversee the day-to-day major technology contracts and the financial and administrative processes necessary to maintain NHM’s technology operations and projects in the fulfillment of our strategic priorities. “says the job description.

Learn more here.

Commercial communications manager

Type of role: Permanent full time

Pay: £ 34,907 per year

Deadline: Monday February 3

An extract from the announcement reads as follows: “You will work closely with the Museum’s marketing and digital teams to develop and implement a communication strategy (both general public and B2B) for the Museum’s sales teams .

“This is a varied role that includes media coverage of a range of museum activities such as the creative program of events for visitors and leading license partners”

Learn more here.

Postdoctoral researcher, EXCALIBUR

Type of role: Fixed-term contract, 26 months

Pay: £ 38,037

Deadline: Monday February 3

An extract from the announcement reads as follows: “This position is available in the field of soil microbiology, plant diseases and the application of bioinoculants in horticulture as part of the EXCALIBUR project funded by H2020. “

“The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in science, a doctorate in a relevant discipline and knowledge of basic techniques of microbiology and molecular biology.”

Learn more here.

