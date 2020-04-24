7 night creams to soothe dry, chapped skin as you sleep

Washing our hands regularly and efficiently has never been more important. This was one of the first things the government told us we must do to fight the virus, and to this day, it is still essential to avoid spreading the virus. But washing your hands more regularly than usual and flooring with disinfectant-rich hands can affect our hands. If you need some real TLC, I have exactly the same thing for you: night creams to soothe your dry, cracked skin while you sleep.

We know that replenishing hydration and moisture levels of our hands is especially important right now, and “tonight is a really good time to rest your skin,” explains Dr. Justin Coe, Stanford Medical Dermatologist.

“Put on a really thick cream, and if you can, put on a pair of cotton gloves,” he suggests. “If you can stand it a few hours before bed, or even overnight, it will take all this downtime to moisturize your skin and bring it back into gear.”

With that in mind, here are the seven best formulas to use while snoozing …

