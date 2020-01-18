7 of the best Wimbledon pubs that tennis fans (and everyone) say are aces

The feeling of being stuck in a rut with your local drinker is something that comes to all of us.

But if you’re local to Wimbledon, there’s simply no excuse for boring you with sticky rugs, stale beer, and barly staff.

There are so many choices that you are going to have a snap night almost everywhere.

From sports pubs to bars overlooking Wimbledon Common – it’s almost like escaping into the country for an hour or two – to places filled with bettors and their poop after a Sunday Sunday, there is something for everyone.

Here’s our roundup of the top seven.

Crooked Ticket

Abundant traditional pub food can be served at the Crooked Billet

(Image: Google Streetview)

If you are interested in a dog pub with a friendly atmosphere, this youth spot has it all.

If you like homemade food, there are Sunday roasts – someone for Aberdeen Angus beef ribs with beef cheek croquette?

And they’re always ready for a culinary celebration, from Burns Night to Pancake Day.

Where to find it: 14-15 Crooked Billet, Wimbledon, Merton, SW19 4RQ

Fox and grapes

The Fox and Grapes is a pub with rooms

(Image: Google Streetview)

A gastronomic pub full of history (built in 1787, you don’t know), this Jolly Fine pub has everything to become your favorite night place for stressful working days, your refuge on Saturday afternoon with a newspaper and a pint or even – with its rooms on site – your romantic bolthole during the night.

Where to find it: The Fox & Grapes, 9 Camp Road, Wimbledon, Merton, SW19 4UN

Together

Hand in hand is next to the Crooked Billet

(Image: Google Streetview)

If you’re looking for that elusive country pub vibe while you’re in the heart of London, this is the destination for you.

It is a relaxing pub during the day and a fun and entertaining evening.

Oh, and you just have to try the pies – we’ll have Aspall cider, rare breed braised pork belly and Bramley apple, please.

Where to find it: 6 Crooked Billet, Wimbledon, Merton, SW19 4RQ

Alexandra

Alexandra has three bars and a rooftop terrace

(Image: Google Streetview)

With its paneled bar and leather furniture, the Alexandra feels like a kind of special place – but you can enter it anytime!

Take a bowl of fried white bait or arancini of wild mushrooms and truffles with aioli and watch your selected sporting event at the bar – or enjoy the peace in the TV-free lounge or on the rooftop terrace.

Where to find it: 33 Wimbledon Hill Road, Wimbledon, Merton, SW19 7NE

Hand and racket

The hand and the racket is a close neighbor of Alexandra

(Image: Google Streetview)

The first reference to tennis, and we can forgive this beauty because its selection of beer on tap is played, takes place and matches in the village.

It’s a Greene King pub, so you know what you get with the food – brunches, burgers and … baos? Well, we didn’t expect that …

Where to find it: 25-27 Wimbledon Hill Road, Wimbledon, Merton, SW19 7NE

Dog and fox

The Dog and Fox is both a hotel and a pub

(Image: Google Streetview)

Presented as a “village hotel”, the elegant rooms are a reason to visit, but if you’re just after a pie and a pint, the Dog and Fox is ideal too.

The building dates back to the 1800s, but the place has all kinds of modern touches, including spaces for events and weddings.

Oh, and dogs are guests of honor, of course.

Where to find it: 24 High Street, Wimbledon, Merton, SW19 5EA

Rose and crown

The Rose and Crown is a hotel and bar owned by Young

Camping by the fireside with cold beer and a warm heart sounds like heaven, and it’s truly a place on Earth. At Wimbledon.

The Rose and Crown has parking and rooms, and as a meeting place for another kid, you’re in good hands with hearty pub fare if you browse the menu.

Where to find it: 55 High Street, Wimbledon, Merton, SW19 5BA

