7 of the most unreasonable people you will meet on the London Underground

Part of the problem with the London Underground is the people there.

Not the majority of people – just those who select a few who seem to feel the need to cause chaos or start fighting, even at 8 a.m. when no one wants to deal with it.

Londoners went to Reddit to share their own stories about the worst people they met on a subway trip.

And although these are personal stories, we are pretty sure most of you will have had similar experiences at some point.

The pusher

“I jumped the queue at the metro doors pushing myself out of the way with his shoulder, then I got a helping hand when I didn’t get out of his way.

“Then she kept harassing me for ‘staying too close to her’ on the subway during rush hour. Maybe I should just melt into the ground?”

Sometimes tube barriers are a bit slow – people just have to deal with it

The thief of armrests

“I sat down next to me and decided that she could claim the armrest currently occupied by my arm simply by nudging me forcefully.

“She then tried (unsuccessfully) to push my arm out of the armrest for the rest of the trip. She did not know that even though I am a small woman and it might look like a weak target, I also raise weights competitively. “

The paranoid passenger

“Was on the escalator below me, saw me laugh at something I read on my phone and started to shout that I was photographing her and that she was going to call the police.

“I told her to go ahead and call them if she wanted to, but she decided to follow me through the station, yelling at me until she finally ran out.”

Tube can be wrapped – but it’s not anyone’s fault

Passenger rage barrier

“I tapped my Oyster card and it didn’t work and someone else tapped behind me too soon and started to attack me for stealing his money.

“I was confused at first and then said, we can ask a TfL worker to reimburse you and she yelled that I owed her £ 1.50 and she could see that I wasn’t even sorry . Then she stormed, leaving me even more confused. “

The Good Samaritan

“A group of guys who thought it was funny to play with a clearly homeless man who had passed out drunk on the subway.

“My friend came in very tactfully and it ended with the guys who helped her find homeless shelters and apologize.”

Self-righteous businessman

“Just recently, I did the” get out of the car “thing to Canary Wharf Jubilee during rush hour, only to be brutally patted by a guy who asked me why I did it and told me treated as an idiot.

“I still don’t know why. I was not completely out of the car, but I had left enough space for people to pass by and it was much easier than if I had stayed in the same place.

“I told him I would gladly take a step back if he wanted to, but his attitude didn’t make anyone’s trip easier. He didn’t like it and stared at me for the rest of the trip to Stratford. “

Space pirate

“On Monday, on the way back, there were a few trains canceled, so the train was absolutely sunken. I was right next to the door, and someone behind me was trying to get off, so I got off the train to let it go down. “

“In doing so, a woman with a suitcase on wheels jumped straight into my space, which means that I could not return.

“I had to wait for 2 more trains before there was one with enough space to board.”

.