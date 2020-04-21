7 of the top ten lawyers in NY are from the Central New York area

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 / 09:12 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 21, 2020 / 09:12 AM EDT

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – New York burger lovers have made a name for the New York Beef Council’s best competition at restaurants and it has dropped 7 out of the top 10 restaurants from here in Central New York.

2020 Top 10 Best NY Burgers Advertised!

Ale & Angus Pub, Syracuse, “Barn Yard Burger” (return of winner of 2018/1919 on “Power Play” and “Meck and Weck” Burgers)

Empire Crazy Otto, Herkimer, “Beef Burger Cheese”

Finally, the chef and our chef, Syracuse, “Cheese gris, pork burger”

Jakes Grub in Grog, Central Square, “Bourbon Burger”

What It Burger Bar, Hamburg, “Bigg Poppa Burger”

Madison Bistro, Wampsville. “Texan Burger”

Mi Bar and Mijo Roll, Marathon, “Pork, Swiss Burger”

Monirae’s, Pennellville, “Dike Declan”

R Diner, Central Square, “Gourmet Burger”

Swifty’s, Albany, “Burger”

Mature burgers must be 100% beef patty or patties, although other ingredients such as spices can be added, then served with bread, or bread products. Burgers can add any mixture, socks, cheese or toppings.

The quest for the winner of Best NY Burger continues. A vote for the Burgers will be held online until midnight on April 30, to decide who will be in the final.

The top 10 restaurants will feature a Facebook Live Burger homepage on Facebook’s New York Beef Council, which begins on Monday, April 20th.

The winning burger will be announced May 1.

“We encourage everyone to visit the top ten restaurants,” says Jean O’Toole, Executive Director of the New York Beef Council. “These are just a few of the many restaurants and restaurants in New York that do a remarkable job of promoting and serving their customers for New York beef and beef.”

To learn more about the competition at the Top Ten restaurants, visit https://www.nybeef.org/social-outreach/monthly-contest