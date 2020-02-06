7 reasons why you shouldn’t rely on the London Underground poles

We all have things that we find boring about other people on the London Underground.

Maybe when they eat really smelly food, have a loud conversation or hit you with their bag?

But it also seems that Londoners have one thing about the Tube that they find particularly troublesome.

It sounds relatively minor, but they found so many reasons that you shouldn’t be doing it.

So what is it?

Hit the poles while you’re standing on the train, of course.

It’s the worst.

The posts are there to hang on. That’s it

(Image: william87)

This widespread hatred was discovered when someone decided to complain about it on Reddit, and it received so many comments.

“I literally can’t understand how people think it is okay to lean on the pole,” they wrote.

“Excuse me, it is put there so people can have something to hold onto, not for you to lean on. What am I supposed to do ??? Fall when the Tube suddenly stops ???

“And it’s even worse when I have to hang on to the pole and they stay there carefree. How it hurts and how unconscious you have to realize that you have to change position. Am I alone thinking around here? “

It seems that this person was not alone. Here’s why leaning on the tube posts is so boring and what you need to do about it.

1. You must ask the person to stop

“Yeah it’s frustrating like hell but can be resolved by just asking nicely.”

2. It’s so annoying

“This morning I couldn’t find a place to grab, so I had to stretch, which means that someone got the armpit treatment (I’m so sorry, stranger, but I don’t had no choice)! “

3. Everything is garbage

“Transport is an absolute hell. North and Victoria lines, I’m looking at you.”

4. What else can he hold on to?

“I usually slip my fingers around the post behind their backs – they usually turn around and give me a funny look and I just say” well, what did you expect me to hold on to? “

5. retaliate?

“I tend to stick my knuckles on the back. Then, when they hit the post again while the train is shifting, they tend to realize.”

6. It provokes arguments

“Someone once told me to stop moving on the Tube because my arm kept beating it.

“I told him to stop leaning on the pole everyone was trying to use to stand up.

“He insulted me, put himself in my face and then left.

“People are weird.”

7. Pole dancing

“I sometimes ask,” Are you going to dance on this pole? If not, can I use it too? “As an old woman, I like being able to get away with such impertinence.”

