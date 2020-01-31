7 romantic dramas worth adding to your watchlist

With the widening of the spectrum of romantic scenarios, Chinese dramas are attracting more and more attention from an international audience. If you are looking for a good romantic drama, you will probably find a C drama that suits your tastes.

Here are some solid romantic dramas to start your exciting journey to the land of drama C:

“Legend of Fuyao”

Starring Yang Mi as Meng Fuyao and Ethan Juan as Crown Prince Zhangsun Wuji, Legend of Fuyao has almost everything you would expect from a fantastic historical drama: a big, complex story, beautiful cinematography, costumes Stunning, exciting action scenes and excellent OST. Based on a novel, the drama tells the story of Meng Fuyao and Zhangsun Wuji fighting powerful forces in order to rid the country of evil and give peace to its people. Fuyao’s growth from a carefree innocent girl to the intelligent and ambitious queen of the earth is truly breathtaking, and her romance with Wuji brings warmth and even tears.

“My girlfriend”

In this comforting romantic comedy adapted from a novel, Qiao Xin plays Ding Xiaorou, who has been single all her life and believes that she will never find true love, but everything changes when she meets Chi Xin (Timmy Xu). Their adorable quarrels make a lot of laughter and their gradually developing romance captures hearts. The characters in the drama have characteristics that may seem ridiculously funny to the point of being almost unrealistic, but they have so much sense and feel so good when they get together in history.

“Devil master don’t kiss me”

At first glance, this may seem like a typical cliché love story between a poor girl and a rich guy. However, the bizarre fate of Chu Xia (Fei Xing) and Han Qi Lu (Li Hong Yi) brings unpredictable twists to their romance that are sure to grab your attention. The main roles and charming supporting characters show incredible growth over the two seasons that will keep you hooked on “Master Devil Do Not Kiss Me”.

“The world owes me a first love”

Adapted from a novel, this romantic comedy stars Xing Zhao Lin in the role of Xia Ke, the owner of a game company, and Bai Lu in the role of Xing Yun, who is recruited as an employee of the society. The drama talks about dreams and daily struggles of young adults, but it also delights with cute and funny elements of the romance between the boss and the employee. The tracks present natural chemistry to deliver a sweet and pleasant love story.

“Everlasting love”

A drama that often draws many people to C dramas, this romance between Bai Qian (Yang Mi) and Ye Hua (Mark Chao) transcends three lives in three different worlds. The moving script also includes essences from the ancient Chinese myth, and the amazing visual effects enhance them. As an extremely fast-paced drama with its fair share of love and heartache, “Eternal Love” is an addictive and memorable series that is worth seeing.

“Love O2O”

This unique romantic comedy talks about Xiao Nai (Yang Yang) and Bei Wei Wei (Zheng Shuang) who become a couple in an online role-playing game without initially realizing that they actually attend the same college in reality. The story follows the development of their online connection to an actual romance. Unlike many other dramas, “Love O2O” has no frustrating love triangles or misunderstandings and instead offers an overwhelming young romance.

“Ashes of Love”

The fascinating fantasy drama involves all kinds of relationships not only limited to romantic love, but also to family love, friendship, clan and more. The interactions between the male lead Xu Feng (Deng Lun), the immortal of fire and the son of the celestial emperor, and the female lead Jin Mi (Yang Zi), the daughter of the floral deity, are quite lively at first, but many of the obstacles hinder their romance and cause a roller coaster of emotions. The action scenes and magic settings created by CG add to the excitement!

Which of these dramas is your favorite? What other romantic Chinese dramas would you recommend?

