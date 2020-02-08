7 solid romantic K-Dramas to watch when you’re bored

While it is fun and exciting to watch action-packed dramas and conspiracies, sometimes you just want to watch a drama that will make your heart beat. Of course, romance is a trope that spills over into almost all genres, because let’s face it: who isn’t looking for love these days?

Plus, there are times when you want to watch a drama that puts romance first. Whether star lovers, enemies in love, friends in love, love triangles filled with tension or any other pleasant tropes, you can find them in any drama in K If you’re bored and looking to watch a great love story, here are seven dramas to discover (or maybe even watch again).

Warning: minor spoilers for the dramas below.

“The Tale of Nokdu”

If you are looking for a romantic comedy in the historical genre, look no further than “The Tale of Nokdu”. Determined to find out who hired the assassins sent to kill his family, Jeon Nok Du (Jang Dong Yoon) dresses like a woman to infiltrate an isolated village of widows. This is where he meets Dong Dong Joo (Kim So Hyun), still stubborn and closed.

These two are an unlikely pair, and they don’t get along after Dong Joo finds Nok Du going through his personal belongings. There are many quarrels in this drama which makes the tracks akin to an old married couple. Dong Joo is the first to discover that Nok Du is actually a man and she helps him keep his secret from everyone in the village.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aujrCkXpjo (/ embedded)

There is a great balance of Saegu political betrayals, imminent death scenarios and breathtaking romantic scenes that make “The Tale of Nokdu” easy to give in. If you’re in the mood to settle down with popcorn and watch the betrayals of the royal family and seemingly crossed lovers fight for their happy ending with their reunited family, then “The Tale of Nokdu” should be the next on your list.

Watch the first episode below:

Watch now

“Love in the moonlight”

“Love in the Moonlight” is for lovers of Park Bo Gum. If you are looking to see her sparkling and charming smile, you cannot miss this drama. And if you don’t particularly like the political nuances of ordinary saeguks, this drama is a great place to immerse yourself in the genre.

Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung) makes a living as a man and pretends to be a love advisor for other men in the city. She proves to be worthy of her work but things become troublesome when she is sent to reject the wife of Master Jung (Ahn Se Ha), who unbeknownst to both of them is the crown princess (Jung Hye Sung). However, the princess’s brother Lee Young (Park Bo Gum) has other plans and goes in his place. Through a series of misunderstandings, Lee Young and Ra On end up in less than good conditions. In fact, she leaves him trapped in a pit. But as fate would have liked, she becomes one of his eunuchs and they meet again. With an interest in revenge, Young took a liking to Ra On and things spiraled from there.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8e4WDYs_rjw (/ integrated)

Filled with comedy, palace shenanigans and romance, this drama does not disappoint.

Watch the first episode below:

Watch now

“Descendants of the sun”

If you are a person who has to be hooked in the first five minutes of a show to watch it, then “Descendants of the Sun” is a fantastic choice. With an intense hostage situation being the first scene, you will be on your toes to see what is going on. You will see how capable and attractive Captain Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki) is and there is a 99.9% chance that you will fall in love. His charms are only tripled when he meets the intelligent and tenacious doctor Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo).

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRRgAqM6piI (/ integrated)

Although their lives are led by very different oaths – it saves lives for life when it can kill if ordered to – they quickly become entangled. Their first attempt at dating still seems to be interrupted by the work of Shi Jin, but they soon find themselves working together to protect the residents of Uruk. There is a lot of teasing and tension that makes you wonder if they will ever meet. Of course, this is all mixed up with covert operations and shady antagonists who just want to get in trouble.

If you’re looking for a sweet but reliable romance that effortlessly merges into high-stakes scenarios, then “Descendants of the Sun” is definitely the one you want to watch. It even tends to get away from the immature dramas you find in teenage melodramas, so it’s perfect to watch with an older parent and / or brother if you want to get them into drama as well.

Watch the first episode below:

Watch now

“Hwarang”

Let’s face it, saeguks tend to have some of the most alluring romances. After all, what could be more intriguing to watch than two benevolent souls trying to beat the deception of an ancient king to be together?

“Hwarang” is no exception to the typical saeguk tropes but that is what makes it so nice to watch. The story follows Moo Myung (Park Seo Joon), who is an orphan peasant on the outskirts of Silla. He dreams of entering the city center with his best friend, Mak Moon (Lee Kwang Soo), who is trying to find his family. However, things go wrong when they enter Silla, and Moo Myung finds himself pretending to be Mak Moon instead. This includes deceiving Aro (Go Ara), the sister of Mak Moon, who has not seen Mak Moon for many years. Moo Myung makes her believe that he is her brother, although he already has a certain romantic attraction towards her since their first meeting.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADVJdolFBhs (/ integrated)

Moo Myung is soon enrolled in training to be part of the Hwarang warriors, who must guard the future king, Sam Maek Jong (Park Hyung Sik). This drama is a huge 20 episodes and it’s full of royal squabbles, love triangles and sizzling chemistry that is sure to captivate you until the end.

Watch the first episode below:

Watch now

“Fight My Way”

“Fight My Way” is a drama for fans of the trope from childhood friends to lovers but with a touch of realism. While relationships with children seem like a huge cliché in dramas, “Fight My Way” is also a refreshing slice of life’s drama.

Struggling to find a job, Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won), Go Dong Man (Park Seo Joon), Baek Seol Hee (Song Ha Yoon) and Kim Joo Man (Ahn Jae Hong) are all fighting to try their luck dreams. However, things seem more rotten than they shine when you live in a big, busy city with almost no money in your name. Ae Ra works in a shopping center where she hopes to get the intercom position, because it is something that resembles her biggest dream: to become a famous advertiser. Dong Man has only made ends meet by working as a contract worker since he abandoned MMA fighting. Along the way, they both find themselves unemployed and desperately trying to pursue the dreams of their young people. Although they bicker a lot, you can say that everything is rooted in deep admiration. Plus, Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon’s aegyo is absolutely effortless and hilarious and you’ll immediately find yourself falling in love with their chemistry.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyVqtSXMqqw (/ integrated)

If you are looking for a romantic drama that is both comical and anchored in realism, you will absolutely love “Fight My Way”.

Watch the first episode below:

Watch now

“Oh My Venus”

If you are the type of person who likes to watch fully encouraging and uplifting romances, then you will definitely enjoy “Oh My Venus”. Rejected and spiraling after her high school sweetheart (Jung Gyu Woon) separated from her on their 15th birthday, Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah) is at an all time high in her life. What’s even more annoying is that she passed out on a plane after meeting Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub). The couple continue to cross paths after landing, and Young Ho testifies that Joo Eun sees his ex-boyfriend with another woman (Yoo In Young) who is much thinner than Joo Eun. He saves her from some delicate situations and finally Joo Eun discovers that he is the famous fitness trainer John Kim. Using this knowledge to his advantage, she convinces him to help him lead a healthier life.

Along the way, Eun Joo learns exactly what to look for in a romantic partner: someone who is supportive, kind and can share the lowest moments without judging. It is truly a bittersweet drama and comfortable to watch. What are you waiting for? You should watch “Oh My Venus” immediately.

Watch the first episode below:

Watch now

“Angel’s last mission: love”

If you like anguished and doomed romance from the start, boy, are you in for a treat with “Angel’s Last Mission: Love”. This drama is not afraid to absolutely break your heart into a million microscopic pieces and Honestly, that’s why it’s so good.

Angel Kim Dan (L) is sent to earth to accomplish various tasks to help humans. Although he is extremely good at heart, he is very devoted to the present cause and does not go beyond the life of a human being. It was until he met Lee Yeon Seo (Shin Hye Sun). Yeon Seo is a blind woman who is anything but helpless. In fact, she is incredibly intelligent, undeniably unforgiving, and she is the first human to hear Dan speak. Confused, he is rather intrigued by her but is still able to put their first meeting behind him. Of course, his life as an angel plunges in a completely different direction when he saves her from a car accident. She is given one last task: he must make her fall in love. Of course, he thinks it will be easy – who doesn’t want to fall in love? But Yeon Seo is proving more difficult than anyone he has ever met.

Hardened by the loss of her family and her career as a ballerina, Lee Yeon Seo is stubborn, closed, incredibly strict, and many arguments ensue. However, among all their misadventures, their lonely hearts somehow find comfort in each other. Forbidden by God, their romance undergoes incredible trials and tribulations. This drama is 110% guaranteed to be one of your all-time favorites. From the incredible performances of Shin Hye Sun, L, and the rest of the cast, you will not only fall for their love story, but you hope until the very last minute that they will get their happiness forever.

Watch the first episode below:

Watch now

What romantic dramas do you watch when you are bored? Have they made this list? Let us know in the comments below!

kaityv spends most of her time watching K drama, although she should write. If she doesn’t watch a drama, she certainly dies on music and videos from BTS and Red Velvet.

Currently viewing: “Crash Landing On You”, “How are you doing bread”

The all time favorite: “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon”

Looking forward to: “So I married an anti-fan”