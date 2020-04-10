7 Stories Guaranteed to Leave You Smiling

It’s easy to find bad news, especially during a pandemic. But put the lack of ventilators and ecological collapse that loomed for several minutes, with stories of this good news from all over the world.

Good News: Cats. This is a copy made by the Chinese company Sinogene in 2019. Their name is Bawang Putih.

STR / AFP through Getty Images

Mother Dog Expands Its Family

A corgi mother who is rescued from a puppy farm not only takes care of her own children, but also the orphaned pit bull puppies that are full.

The Dodo has a complete story about Sara, a corgi taken by No Dog Left Behind Minnesota, which now maintains four puppies found under an abandoned building. Their rescue team began bottle-feeding, but the little puppies did not respond well. The rescue director gave Sara a shot. Since then, Sara has been caring for and cleaning the two puppies, who get along well like siblings.

“He has taken over all the responsibilities of mother,” Stephanie Easley, a No Dog Left Behind Minnesota volunteer, told The Dodo. “Corgi puppies behave even more gently to their biological orphans. They sleep together in a giant pile.”

Apollo 13 astronauts still celebrate boom day

Astronauts Jim Lovell and Fred Haise are still alive to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 mission that endangered their lives (third mission member, Jack Swigert, died in 1982). Haise will even celebrate the annual holiday of his own discovery: “Boom Day” on April 13, to commemorate that moment – 50 years ago this year – when an oxygen tank explosion turned a trip to the moon into a rescue mission.

The extraordinary innovation put together to bring home astronauts has since become one of the proudest moments for NASA and the United States.

“That was a great mission,” Haise, now 86, told the AP, continuing by saying that Apollo 13 showed “what can be done if people use their minds and a little ingenuity.”

The three astronauts crashed in the Pacific Ocean – a safe house – on April 17, 1970.

Ebola outbreak ends

The World Health Organization is expected to announce the end of the Ebola outbreak that has spread to the Democratic Republic of Congo since August 2018. The last patient undergoing treatment for the deadly disease has been released.

The last patient treated for Ebola in DR Congo has been discharged – and there have been no new cases for two weeks

Is the Ebola epidemic almost over? picž pic.twitter.com/kzsqXz1g7B

– Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 5, 2020

“It’s strange that this place is empty,” said Dr. Esther Sokolua Perso from Doctors Without Borders to Al Jazeera, speaking from outside the almost deserted Ebola Treatment Center in the city of Beni, DRC. “But that’s a relief.”

Bathing: For Your Health!

Bathtubs have been shown to reduce rates of cardiovascular disease among adults between the ages of 45 and 59 years. Drawing from a massive multi-decade study of 61,000 Japanese adults by the Japan Public Health Center, an analyst published in the official British journal Cardiovascular Society, Heart, found an association between the frequency of hot showers and protection from deaths from cardiovascular disease.

According to the Good News Network, the study found that hot showers every day resulted in a 28 percent risk of cardiovascular disease and a lower risk of stroke of 26 percent.

Bite the Good News Faster:

People in the northern Indian state of Punjab can see the Himalayas from more than a hundred miles away, for the first time in decades.

Hong Kong’s Global Brands Group will no longer get fur for the luxury brands it licenses – including Calvin Klein, Kenneth Cole, Juicy Couture and Sean John – to join Macy’s, Bloomingdale, and other outlets that promise to stop fur goods at the end of 2020.

This family in Wellington, England uses colorful chalk to light their way, creating a rainbow house.

