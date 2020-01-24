7 things Starbucks baristas want to be able to tell customers but can’t

Starbucks is a must on most of London’s shopping streets, perfect for meeting up with friends or having a quick coffee.

Taking your drink can sometimes be a bit of a problem, queuing up and waiting at the collection point – but imagine what it must be like to work there.

Well, don’t worry about it anymore. Daily Star Online spoke to a former Starbucks employee about what it’s like to work for the coffee giant.

And from secret menu confessions as to why they always spell your name incorrectly, the results were certainly interesting.

Here are seven things Starbucks employees want to be able to tell customers but can’t:

1. No, we do not remember your order

Don’t be cranky if we forget how many shots of syrup you want in your typing.

We see hundreds of customers a day and it’s hard to remember all of those faces.

Take it as a great compliment if we have stored your order, you obviously made a good impression.

2. Take fresh food from the back

Food that is about to disappear is moved to the front of the refrigerators.

This helps prevent food waste, but can mean that customers are not picking up the freshest bags from the bunch.

Go to the back to pick up the items that have just entered the store.

3. If you are rude, we will misspell your name

Have you ever wondered why we keep fooling you with an easy-to-spell name?

Chances are we’re not a fan of your behavior.

Some have also speculated that Starbucks is deliberately misleading customers’ names as a marketing ploy – but this has not been the case in my experience.

How many times has your name been misspelled?

4. Don’t be afraid to complain

If your order is wrong, tell us.

We will be happy to make free changes to your drink.

In some cases, baristas will also give free coupons for apologizing.

5. The secret menu exists

It’s been a hot topic for years.

But I can confirm, the secret menu is actually one thing.

That said, if you request a complicated order while it is busy in the store, we will probably tell you that it is a myth.

6. We get free coffees

There are certain advantages to being a Starbucks barista.

And it would be rude not to indulge in this treatment after serving customers all day.

7. No, you cannot use our 30% staff discount

Cheeky customers asked and we had to politely refuse.

We don’t think our bosses would be very happy if they knew we were abusing our discounts.

Instead of begging for 30% off, I recommend you go to your barista.

They can then bring a gift or extras here and there, so what a harm it can be to be cheerful and kind.

