7 Thoughts on Politics in the Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has already had a profound effect on American politics. Campaign meetings are adjourned; lawmakers are closing their offices; and the terms of debate change the time.

It is a new challenge that American politics has never encountered in at least a century, if ever. We cannot know when the outbreak will end, but the policy as we know it already changes, in at least the following seven ways:

1.The 2020 presidential election is effectively suspended. In November, voters will choose between a president who has been effective but controversial and a voter who likes but is unable to do the job on his own. The economic impact of the coronavirus favors an answering machine, but voters don’t like changing leaders in the midst of a crisis. The challenger’s party has embraced extreme ideas, but has chosen a (relative) moderate. It will probably be close.

2. Political arguments about coronavirus are raised. The President will signal his first actions to close his trips to China. The opposition will point to a lack of test kits early in the outbreak. There will be many arguments about the administration’s “message”, but it is difficult to imagine that these will move public opinion in one way or the other, because they will be based largely on pre-existing political prejudices or counter-official arguments.

3.Coronavirus promotes both left and right view on healthcare. The left is already using the coronavirus outbreak to argue for socialized medicine. The public health crisis certainly points to the need for a broader social security network. At the same time, there is no quick way to develop a vaccine, mass produce new medical supplies or expand hospital staff without the profit-driven private sector, including the very evil pharmaceutical industry.

4. Political leaders are less important than everyday heroes. We have continuity thanks to the front lines in the fight against the outbreak, especially the healthcare professionals who treat the sick. In addition, each of us has a role. Get up in the morning and do our regular work as best we can. By comforting family members who may be sick or simply frightened. Sharing information reliably and responsibly. And above all, washing our hands. Often.

5. Potholes are the least important of all. A good political installation helps the public understand the arguments in different parts and encourages reflection on political issues. Unfortunately, much of what happens on cable news and social media doesn’t make sense to one side or the other. The coronavirus outbreak reveals much of the cry as a form of entertainment and not especially helpful. Choose your sources wisely.

6. Look for strange alliances as politicians are forced to cooperate. There is no lost love between the governor of California and the president, but they praised each other this week as they worked together to tackle a coronavirus-affected cruise ship. In the coming days there will be more opportunities to work together between party lines. At least for now, politicians have an incentive to prove they can get along. Maybe it will last.

7. It could be Donald Trump’s best moment. The true test of presidential leadership is not what is happening in the good times, but how a president handles difficult challenges. No president would have wanted this kind of crisis, but he presents Trump with an opportunity to be extraordinary. People disagree with what he has done so far, but what matters most is what he does the following days. There is every reason to believe that you can succeed.

Joel B. Pollak is Chief Editor of Breitbart News and presenter of Breitbart News on Sunday at Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday night from 7pm. at 10pm. ET (4pm to 7pm PT). He won an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Sciences and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the recipient of the 2018 Robert Novak Alumni Journalism Scholarship.He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, available at Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.