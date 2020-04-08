7 TikTok Hair Hacks, from stocking with socks to root colors to cocoa powder

I think it’s safe to say that TikTok helps many of us go through these very undermining periods. This may sound like a trivial way to deal with anxiety and stress, but creating and watching the short videos on the platform can provide endless hours of laughter and fun when we really need it most. Another way she can help is through beauty tips and tricks; There are plenty of hair breaks from TikTok especially those of us who would like to try something new or just keep our hair condition comfortable.

For example, there is the viral clip that now one girl is trying for the first time to wear a robe. If it’s not expensive for you, you can always use a sock. Anyone who struggles with greasy or mature roots can also find tips on TikTok, including ways to put in home coverings, while anyone who hopes to go heatless during this time but still looks presentable can count on the platform to break through as well.

I picked the best hair breaks on TikTok to leave your mind distracted and looking fresh during this very weird and scary time. I hope they bring you some joy in this moment.

Use your robe belt for curls

This is perhaps the best known at the moment, and not for that reason. It started with socks, and now it’s all about the belt dressing gown, especially if you have longer locks. It’s easier to just watch a video to understand how it really works, but in fact you just wrap hair clips around the belt and then sleep like that. Wake up to dreamy curls really mad.

Cocoa powder for roots

I’m not sure I’ve sold enough of it, but he’s definitely an inventor! You mix cocoa powder with baby powder, then lightly (let me emphasize that: lightly) dust the combination on your roots with a soft makeup brush. Not only is it said to absorb greasy roots, it also reduces the effect of mature roots. interesting …

Get a proper ponytail for Ariana

If you are a pretty ponytail tail, Ariana Grande is by far your ultimate hair spo. To achieve its appearance, you need the height and volume to be by your side, and this short video shows you how to achieve it. This includes some pretty complex steps, so it’s best to watch and pause after each bit. Maybe deposit a friend to help too!

Use of beard strain for heatless waves

If you use this time to avoid heat in your hair like I do, you may be looking for alternative ways to maintain a nice curl. It’s actually a kind of genius; All you have to do is rub an old wax balloon (steal your boyfriend’s boyfriend) on your locks before inserting parts into twists or braids. When you pull out the twists you will have beautiful curls.

Make homemade dry shampoo

Applying to stores for a new can of shampoo may not be at the top of your to-do list, and you may not even want to consider locking rules. If you can’t wait until your next grocery store, you can make your own, with ingredients like baking soda and tea tree oil. Watch the full video for the exact recipe.

A light, messy bun

This video will help you get the perfect ‘cool girl’ bun that you see so often on Instagram. It’s pretty straightforward, and just involves performing some slightly curvy techniques and pulling hair out in the right places.

Improves the look of your finisher

It may seem like the simplest of hacks * ever *, but it’s really incredibly useful for people who always struggle to wear a stretchy headband without looking, well, weird. I’ve always struggled with it myself! This hack simply involves pulling hair in the right places before you put on your band. simple.