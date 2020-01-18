7 times DAY6 stole our hearts in the interviews

Extremely talented and hardworking, full of wisdom and entertainment, DAY6 is truly the complete package! When they’re not on stage to impress us all with their beautiful songs and crazy musical talents, they can brighten up our days while doing something as simple as answering interview questions. Their refreshing honesty and hilarious responses stole our hearts in seconds, and it was really hard to choose our favorite moments from the past few years.

Here are some of the best interviews from DAY6 to brighten up your day!

The friendship test

There is nothing more comforting than seeing the true love of our favorite boys for each other, and DAY6 showed it to us exactly in their test of friendship with Glamor. Getting to know how they met and seeing them kissing is just too sweet to handle, and yet we want more and more interactions like this!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvuikNQKZQU [/ integrated]

This lovely interview from 2017

Going back in time, DAY6 in 2017 was just as carefree and fun as it is now! If you want to see Wonpil imitate JYP, the members challenged to make “aegyo”, or Young K falsify his stage name, do not miss this old but golden interview with the boys!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2m-4DLBhF94 [/ integrated]

DAY 6 at the Zach Sang Show

While we love and adore the members of DAY6 being their silly selves and making their interviews as fun as possible, it is sometimes worth listening to them talk about their musical process, their main goals and aspirations, and their characters. In this interview, Zach Sang asked the boys the right questions, and it was great to hear their honest and thorough answers. If you want to get to know the members better, this interview is perfect for you!

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=husbSswNyWo [/ embedded]

“Would you prefer?”

This game makes each sleepover more exciting, and it’s just as fun to watch our favorite idols choose between two extreme or ridiculous options. The DAY6 will not disappoint you; their responses vary from stupid to witty, but they can’t stop being adorable even for a minute.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rDGfR8R2Gw [/ integrated]

DAY 6 and Emo Song Lyric Challenge

Let’s start this nostalgic ride and let’s go back to the early 2000s to remember our emo days! This is exactly what DAY6 did in their interview with Seventeen. We can have a real understanding of Jae’s emo phase in this short video and see how they work to understand the lyrics of these hits.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eLiXr3BoLM [/ integrated]

Play “The SIMS 4”

Fans of “The SIMS”, gathered here! If you have been a fan of this popular game, you will certainly love this interview where the members of DAY6 try to recreate themselves in the game. The character “SIMS” of the leader Sungjin is actually quite impressive, so the boys made a great job while entertaining us with their usual stupid comments.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWnq8x8nopo [/ integrated]

The song matching game

We just can’t get enough of the American interviews of DAY6 where we can also hear their sweet voices! “Elle” invited the boys to participate in their song matching game, and DAY6 was ready for the challenge. From artists like Bazzi and Kelly Clarkson to their own biggest hits, we can hear them humming with a lot of different songs, and it’s definitely sweet chaos.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8FcTpjsHew [/ embedded]

My days! What other interviews would you recommend to new DAY6 fans? Tell us about your favorite moments in the comments below!

When she’s not studying or working, fanniberger spends her time being obsessed with K-pop groups and drinking way too much bubble tea. She wants to thank her favorite My Day Kriszti very much for the help with this list. Say hello to him on Twitter and Instagram!

