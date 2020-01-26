7 weak trucks that should never drive off-road (and 8 sports cars that should)

Commercials for pickups on TV used to be about towing huge payloads on steep hills while surrounded by fire rings and flying chainsaws. Nowadays, truck ads focus more on Bluetooth connectivity, panoramic sunroofs and ventilated leather seats. So what happened?

Well, it turns out that city dwellers have discovered that a pickup truck is just a little bit more useful than another boring crossover. Manufacturers have found that most pickups don’t necessarily have to be robust, sturdy, or reliable. The result is a flood of weak pickups on the market that can hardly drive off-road.

At the same time, the world of sports cars is increasingly populated with all-wheel drive models that need four tires of traction to cope with their performance. So there are a lot of sports cars that are now more at home off the asphalt than a number of pickups!

Keep scrolling to find 7 weak trucks that should never leave the tarmac and eight sports cars that love mud, sand, and snow.

15 Mall crawlers: Volkswagen Caddy

The Volkswagen Caddy is based on a Golf (known as Rabbit), so it is not surprising that nobody should ever drive it off-road. Its engine only drives the front wheels and the body is just a stretched Golf with a bed instead of a tailgate. These are small trucks that drive around the city and do not load gravel trucks.

14 Mall crawlers: Toyota Tacoma X-Runner

Tacoma may be a legendary name in the trucking world, since every generation can seemingly drive forever with little more than an oil change and a few hundred thousand kilometers. But Toyota tried to hit the road with the Tacoma X-Runner, a lowered rear-wheel-drive pickup that definitely belongs to the safety of the asphalt.

13 Mall crawlers: Chevrolet SSR

Of all the trucks that should never drive off-road, perhaps the most confusing pickup truck of all time is on the list, the Chevrolet SSR. The SSR appears to be more of a gimmick than a real truck, with a V8 engine, 6-speed gearbox, and a design that embodies the horrific epitome of the retro-flair era Detroit experienced in the early 2000s.

12 Mall Crawlers: Lincoln Blackwood

Lincoln may have tried to sell the Blackwood as a work truck by letting it pose on farms like the photo above, but in reality this was a truck built for the owner of the farm, not for the people who owned the land have actually edited. And nobody wants to take his Blackwood to the area where he – wheez! – could scratch.

11 Mall crawlers: Shelby Dodge Dakota

Carroll Shelby’s name will go down in automotive history as one of the biggest thanks to cars like the Ford GT40, the Shelby Cobra and a laundry list with Shelby Mustangs. But Shelby has also appeared on some questionable products, including the Dodge Shelby Dakota shown above. With just a four-speed automatic and a rear-wheel drive, these street sports cars were disappointing, even if they didn’t have the Shelby name on almost every surface.

10 mall crawlers: Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Mercedes-Benz has decided to go into the pickup game in recent years, although the experiment started badly and only got worse. Not many luxury pickups have ever been successful – especially if they are just a new Nissan Novara, as was the case with the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, which is said to have already been discontinued.

9 Mall Crawlers: Honda Ridgeline

Modern pickups are increasingly being bought by city dwellers who have chosen to drive a pickup rather than another boring crossover. Accordingly, truck manufacturers build their pickups more like cars – an example of this is the Honda Ridgeline, a weak unibody construction that shares its platform with the Passport SUV, none of which should go off-road.

8 Off-road fun: Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

The Lancia Stratos is one of the most distinctive sports cars ever built. Its impressive exterior is aggressive, angular and tiny. Assuming a Ferrari Dino V6 engine sits across the cockpit and is a masterpiece on four wheels. The best thing about it? As great as it is on asphalt, the Stratos was literally built as an off-road rally car!

7 Off-road fun: Audi TT

When it comes to sports cars that belong to the world of offroad, most people think of Audi. And among the Audi, the car, which may be less intuitive for off-road driving, is the TT. But with first-generation TT examples, it’s a good idea these days to swap hands for dirt cheap, buy one, and then convert it into a rally car, like the picture above.

6 Off-road fun: Lamborghini Gallardo

Of course, some people have a lot of money and think that it is a better idea to turn a real supercar into an off-roader. Well, the Lamborghini Gallardo is a great platform for such a dream because it was built with many of the same components that make the Audi R8 and its Quattro all-wheel drive system so amazing.

5 Off-road fun: Bugatti Chiron

In the world of hypercars, it can be said with certainty that most people who buy seven-digit cars are unlikely to get them off the ground as quickly. From time to time, however, a video appears online that gives hope to all transmissions that crave cars like the Bugatti Chiron that can be seen above driving epic snow with a brave driver behind the wheel.

4 Terrain fun: Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

Since the legendary Porsche 959 with a double turbo six-cylinder flat and all-wheel drive has proven so effective, Porsche has been building sports cars with power transmission on all four wheels. Nowadays, as rally builds are becoming increasingly popular, it is not too surprising to see a 996 generation Carrera 4S with an openable tent on the roof rack in the field.

3 Terrain fun: BMW 325ix

Most people know that BMW offers four-wheel drive for its range of different SUV options with the X emblem, as well as for vehicles like the 335xi, which debuted with the E90 generation. But BMW came on the market in the 1980s with the 325ix, which looks great with subtle fender flares and a simple exterior, paired with a silky smooth inline six and a perfect weight distribution.

2 Off-road fun: Audi Sport Quattro

The car that brought all-wheel drive into the fold of high-performance sports vehicles is the original Audi Quattro rally car. Audi has expanded its AWD range over the years, but the first remains the best, especially with a short wheelbase and some white wheels on a white car. The world would never be the same after that.

1 off-road fun: Lancia Delta HF Integrale

But of course it’s impossible to mention four-wheel drive sports cars without introducing the most successful rally car ever, the Lancia Delta HF Integrale. These little hot hatches may look like modified Volkswagen to the uninitiated, but anyone who loves rally racing knows that an integral is special – and they can even be imported if they’re older than 25!

