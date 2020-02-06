70 evacuated China’s are quarantined in Nebraska

From JOSH FUNK

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Hundreds of Americans evacuated from China during a viral outbreak will be quarantined in Texas and Nebraska, officials said Thursday, emphasizing that it is unlikely that anyone will arrive there with signs of illness.

Officials said that about 70 Americans will be flown to Omaha and quarantined at a nearby training base of the Nebraska National Guard. In Texas, Lackland Air For Base in San Antonio prepared for the quarantine of no fewer than 250 people who could soon arrive on Friday, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the division of the Centers for Disease Control for high-impact pathogens and pathology.

All passengers are from Wuhan, China, the center of the new corona virus outbreak. McQuiston said the plane on its way to Texas will first stop at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California – where other evacuees from China are already in quarantine – and that anyone who exhibits symptoms would be taken out of the plane and stay there .

“It is actually very unlikely that on the flight that lands here, there will be someone with active signs of illness,” she said.

University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold also said that all evacuees should be healthy when they arrive at Eppley Airfield, which could happen on Thursday.

Evacuees are placed in quarantine for 14 days and closely monitored for signs of illness. Anyone who shows signs of illness would be taken to a hospital for treatment and isolation.

Nebraska National Guard officials have prepared to evacuate into three buildings with 85 hotel style rooms in the camp. Security officials have said that the evacuated people have no interaction with guards or employees there.

The new virus belongs to the coronavirus family with the Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS and the severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. It causes fever, cough, shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia. It has made more than 20,000 people sick and killed nearly 500 people, almost all in China.

___

Associated Press writer Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.