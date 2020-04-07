70 Percent of Coronavirus Deaths in Louisiana are African-American, Despite 33% of the Population

Most of the deaths from the corona virus in Louisiana are African-American, although the demographic is only one third of the southern state population.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, announced on Monday that more than 70 percent of deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, were African-American in his country. He said that this was “clearly” a “big difference.”

“What is disturbing is that this information will show you that a little more than 70 percent of deaths in Louisiana are African-American,” Edwards told a news conference. “So it deserves more attention and we must explore it and see what we can do to slow the trend,” he added.

African-Americans are estimated to make up about 33 percent of the state’s population, according to the latest census data.

The former governor of the state, Mitch Landrieu, who is also a Democrat, expressed concern about the statistics in a tweet Monday.

“Wake up! Covid-19 doesn’t distinguish who is infected, but> 70% of deaths in LA are African-American. Data points after data points show color communities that see disproportionate health & economic impacts. Solutions must address inequities that are underlying it in our society, “he wrote.

Edwards also shared some of the more optimistic news on Monday, noting that state officials were no longer worried that their health care system would be overwhelmed by the new virus. However, he urged residents to continue to follow strict social steps to maintain progress.

“We hope we begin to see the beginning of smoothing the curve,” the governor said.

“We have bought ourselves more time which allows us to continue to improve our medical capacity and keep leveling the curve,” he added. “And all of this works in concert. So we must continue to do everything we have done to get the best results.”

As of Tuesday morning, Louisiana had more than 14,800 confirmed cases of the corona virus, according to a tracker updated by Johns Hopkins University. Of that number, 512 have died.

Louisiana is not the only place in the country to see disproportionately affected minority communities.

The Wall Street Journal analyzed data from New York City, reporting that the environment in the Queens region with the largest immigrant population was the hardest hit by coronavirus. The Charlotte Observer also reports that in Charlotte, North Carolina – which is only a third black – about 44 percent of confirmed cases of the corona virus are African-American.

Reporting by ProPublica shows that 80 percent of deaths from the corona virus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are African-American, while the city is only 26 percent black. Similar statistics have been observed in Illinois and Michigan.

COVID deaths have disproportionately increased in the Black Brown community.

Why? Because victims of chronic decline, environmental racism, wealth disparities, etc. ARE the underlying health conditions.

Inequality is comorbidity. COVID relief must be designed with a repair lens.

“Death of the COVID disproportionately surged in the Black + Brown community. Why? Because of chronic declining victims, environmental racism, wealth disparities, etc. ARE the underlying health conditions,” Progressive Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, representing the devastated areas hard in New York City with a minority population and large immigrants, tweeted on April 3.

“Inequality is comorbidity. COVID help must be designed with a repair lens,” he wrote.