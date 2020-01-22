7,000-acre controlled combustion sends smoke across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The cold wasn’t the only thing in the air on Tuesday night.

Perhaps you saw it on Tuesday afternoon: smoke from a massive controlled combustion in North Florida that has spread to the Tampa Bay area.

Local fire departments warned local residents that heavy smoke in the area was the result of a fire of over 7,000 acres in Levy County.

The smoke triggered a false alarm and some residents wondered – where was the fire?

“It was pretty strong when I got home and lived in Seffner,” said Neysha Ramos.

8 On your side, it turned out that Tampa had the second worst air quality in America on Tuesday evening, according to government surveillance. Air quality levels reached unhealthy levels for children, the elderly and people with breathing problems.

“The winds were so windy today, and if they are a little higher in the upper areas of the atmosphere, it will all carry a little faster,” said news channel 8 meteorologist Julie Phillips.

Many residents wondered if it was so cold and windy. Why do they burn when residents are usually instructed not to burn?

But for Florida Forest Service, these conditions are almost perfect in a highly controlled environment and they plan to continue burning tomorrow. The FFS published the following statement:

There are times when windy conditions are preferred to aid burning by the firing block. The prescribed fire plan for the two areas to be burned in the Goethe State Forest this week requires the weather conditions that prevail today and tomorrow.

Florida Forest Service

LAST STORIES: