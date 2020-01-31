7,000 are kept isolated on board cruise ships, while Chinese communities warn of Italian “racism” due to viruses

ROME – Prominent figures in Chinese communities in Italy warned Thursday of episodes of “latent racism” against their compatriots by Italians who fear a fatal virus outbreak.

Tensions increased after around 7,000 people were held on a cruise ship in an Italian port after two Chinese passengers were isolated because of fears that they might carry the corona virus, although the initial tests were negative.

Italian newspapers reported cases of bullying or discrimination against the Chinese following the onset of the disease, which has now killed 170 people in China and has spread abroad. At least 15 countries have confirmed infections.

“It is extremely uncomfortable, absurd and annoying,” Francesco Wu, a member of the Italian trade association Confcommercio, told La Stampa daily.

Racist episodes are said to have spat on Chinese tourists in Venice, a family in Turin who were accused of carrying the disease, and mothers in Milan who use social media to request that Italian children be kept away from Chinese classmates.

“It is completely unjustified and it hurts even more because it affects children. It is a mixture of ignorance and latent racism,” said Wu.

The local health authorities wrote to the affected schools saying that, according to AGI, “no measures are required to restrict the presence of Chinese children in the school community”.

According to the National Statistics Institute (Istat), around 300,000 Chinese lived in Italy at the end of 2018.

Italy has had no confirmed cases of the virus.

Nevertheless, Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala said that Chinese tourism – worth 300 million euros a month between hotels, shops and restaurants – has declined by 40 percent compared to before the virus.

A Chinese journalist who has been living in Italy for 30 years and runs “China in Italy” on a monthly basis published an open letter to Italian friends.

“It really makes no sense to believe that the new corona virus can be caught at the sight of a Chinese person,” she said.

