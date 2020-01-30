7,000 stopped spreading as global fears

Thousands of people, including 27 Australians, are being held on a cruise ship in Italy as concerns about the rapidly spreading Wuhan corona virus continue to grow.

“There are 27 Australians on board (the cruise ship),” a spokesman told 9News.

The number of cases of the virus that killed at least 170 people rose to over 8100 in mainland China alone on Thursday evening.

While the virus appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, there are now more than 100 cases in 20 other countries and areas in Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East.

India and the Philippines were the last to confirm that the virus had reached its shores.

Most worrying are cases of overseas transmission, including in Germany, the first such case in Europe.

A spokesman for Costa Cruises told CNN that a 54-year-old woman on board the cruise ship was suffering from a fever and that both she and her husband were being tested.

“All other passengers are still on board at the moment,” said the spokesman.

Italian news agency ANSA and public broadcaster RAI reported that the wife and husband were from Hong Kong and were held separately in solitary confinement in the cruise ship’s hospital area.

The cruise ship Costa Smeralda is now in the port of Civitavecchia, a coastal town northwest of Rome.

It had traveled from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, as part of its tour of the western Mediterranean.

The passengers and crew are held until both the wife and husband have tested negative for the virus. The couple should get results on Thursday afternoon, ANSA reported.

They are said to have arrived from Milan at Malpensa Airport in Italy on January 25.

Several countries repatriate their citizens from China, and several airlines have suspended flights to the country.

Russian state media reported Thursday that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to close the Russian border with China in the Far East to prevent the virus from spreading.

“A regulation was signed today, it is in the works. Today we will all inform about the relevant measures to close the border in the Far Eastern region and other measures that have been taken by the government,” reports Mischustin.

Russia’s Far Eastern District borders China, Mongolia and North Korea.

Thursday’s announcement follows after several Russian tour operators and charter airlines discontinued flights to China.

Russia will also restrict rail traffic with China from Friday, TASS reported. In the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, where only ten cases have been confirmed, the government has closed a high-speed train station to which the city would normally be connected to mainland China.

Hong Kong has introduced new limits to reduce the number of Chinese mainland travelers who come to the city by 80 percent.

How is Australia affected?

Nine people contracted the virus after traveling to central China’s Hubei province from Australia.

There are four in NSW, three in Victoria and two in Queensland. Two of the NSW victims are no longer contagious and were released from the hospital on Thursday. The others are all stable.

The most recent case is a 42-year-old Chinese woman who traveled from Wuhan to the Gold Coast via Melbourne. She is now isolated in a hospital on the Gold Coast.

The federal government plans to evacuate Australians from Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, after around 600 citizens and residents have signed up for escape help. China has to approve the plan. They are flown to Christmas Island and quarantined for two weeks.

Anyone who has recently been to Hubei or has had contact with a confirmed case must isolate themselves at home for 14 days from the date of departure.