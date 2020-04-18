700,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the US

14 minutes ago

The UN Secretary-General wrote to all UN staff this week in a letter that “the current telecommuting arrangements at UN headquarters will be extended until 31 May 2020.”

“We will continue to consider such arrangements, as they may need to be extended in the future,” he said.

After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he would extend the state’s closure to May 15, his decision was based on a “conservative and pragmatic approach” in consultation with senior management and our health services. He said.

The United Nations has been banned from visitors for several weeks, and Security Council meetings and consultations have been held by video conferencing. However, the UN Prime Minister regularly visited the United Nations Building in New York for video messages.

25 minutes ago

Japanese hospitals are increasingly alienating people as the country suffers from the rapidly increasing coronavirus infection and its emergency medical system collapses.

In one recent case, an ambulance carrying a man with fever and dyspnea was rejected at 80 hospitals, forcing him to search for hours in a downtown Tokyo hospital to treat him. After the paramedics failed to contact 40 clinics, another enthusiastic man finally went to the hospital.

The Japan Society for Emergency Medicine and the Japan Society for Emergency Medicine say that many hospital emergency rooms refuse to treat people, including those with strokes, heart attacks, and trauma.

Initially, Japan appears to have controlled outbreaks by tracking clusters of infections in specific areas, usually closed spaces such as clubs, gyms and conference halls. However, the spread of the virus exceeds this approach and most new cases are untraceable.

The outbreak has highlighted the fundamental weaknesses of health care in Japan and has long been admired for its high quality insurance system and reasonable cost.

Aside from the general reluctance to accept social distances, professionals blame the incompetence of the government and the widespread lack of protective equipment and equipment necessary for health workers to do their jobs.

26 minutes ago

As long as social distance is maintained, some Florida beaches reopened on Friday night after Governor Rondesanitz gave a green light. Duval’s North Florida county beaches including Jacksonville and St. John’s county beaches opened at 5 pm. Friday, CBS Jacksonville affiliate WJAX report.

The Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach beaches are open from 6am to 11am and 5pm. Until 8 pm

Allowed under the guidelines:

Walking and running

Bicycle

Fishing

Dog walks allowed at all times when the beach is open

Swimming

Surfing

Participation in recreational activities in accordance with social guidelines

“This can be the beginning of a way back to normal life,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “Respect and follow these restrictions. Follow the guidelines for your safety and the safety of your neighbors.”

Click here for details.

28 minutes ago

The Prison Department said on Friday that 465 federal prisoners and 296 employees were infected with the coronavirus. Over 100 inmates and 25 staff recovered.

According to the BOP, 18 prisoners died of the virus.

The agency also announced on Friday night the death of its first “potential” staff by the virus. Robing Labs, who worked in a US prison in Atlanta, died at home on Tuesday night and was diagnosed as virus positive after death, according to the BOP. However, since there was no autopsy, her cause of death has not been determined.

Click here for details.

29 minutes ago

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 700,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The virus has killed more than 36,000 people in the United States.

People wearing face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus are lined up outside Gotham Health’s COVID-19 test site, and are over the age of 65 or existing in East New York on April 17, 2020. For people located in.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP by Getty Images

. [TagsToTranslate] covid-19