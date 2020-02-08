71-year-old pensioner brutally beaten on the ground in a flight to Croydon

Elderly man was rushed to hospital after being attacked while being robbed near Norbury train station

Wednesday, February 5, the victim, 71, was going to the stores around 10 am when the thief approached him.

The assailant demanded to know what was in the victim’s pockets during the Croydon attack.

The old man replied that he had nothing and the attacker walked away, but returned 30 seconds later to attack him from behind and even kick him in the back.

While the victim was lying there, seriously injured, the attacker managed to escape. In the hospital, the 71-year-old man is still being treated for a broken hip, broken femur and broken ribs.

Metropolitan police say the suspect is described as an Asian man, in his thirties, with a fatty beard. He was wearing dark clothes and had a black woolly hat.

The police ask anyone likely to know someone corresponding to this description near the incident to call 101 quoting the reference 1203936/20.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

