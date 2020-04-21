73 pages of jamaat sent to temporary prisons after quarantine – lucknow

Meerut Seventy-three foreign Tablighi Jamat trainees who have completed the quarantine period and who have tested for negativity will be moved to temporary custody under judicial custody, authorities said on Tuesday.

District administrations in Saharanpur and Meerut have designated a juvenile center and several other buildings that will be converted to temporary prisons, in both districts, to keep foreign jamatists.

Sanjay Kumar, commissioner of the Saharanpur division said that these foreign jamatals attended the event in Nizamuddin, Delhi and then visited different quarters. Many were found and found to be infected with coronavirus. While many were quarantined, others were sent for treatment.

There are registered cases of foreign act and visa violations against them. “The 54 yamatas who have quarantined and tested the negatives will be held in temporary custody. The courts will hear their cases,” Kumar said.

Similarly, 19 foreign trainees will also be transferred to a temporary prison in Meerut. SP (City) AN Singh said: “We have identified at least two buildings where foreign students of the Jamaat will be held during their court trials.”

He further said, “19 jamaatas will complete the quarantine period within a few days.”

The arrested Jamaats are from Bangladesh, Sudan, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and many other countries. These participants arrived here as tourists and were accused of traveling across the country violating visa rules and engaging in religious activities.

