76er Partner Michael Rubin Says All Problem Encourages Ice Bucket Challenge

Michael Rubin talked about how he got into the All In Challenge with Drake, Tom Brady, Meek Mill and others

We were with Michael on “TMZ Live” and talked about how he felt he needed to act to help millions in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Knowing how he helped, he said he remembers the event at the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

The 2014 campaign ended with $ 115 million in an 8-week period … and Michael had high hopes for feeding hungry Americans.

Instead of relying solely on government assistance, Michael says he believes it is important for business, entertainment and sports leaders. Luckily, she fell into all 3 categories and called her friends to join her effort.

They respond in a big way for Very Challenging. As we reported … Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson, and Justin Bieber just a few GOOD celebs who put it together.

Brady took things to another note … not just because he donated his first-ever Bucs jersey, but he is also important challenged Drake. All proceeds from celeb auctions and raffles to help feed Americans affected by COVID-19.

Check out the video … Michael told us how the situation her best friend, Meek, changed her approach to helping others. We’re glad he did – millions of Americans are about to benefit.