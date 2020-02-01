76ers are happy to have Al Horford – and not to deal with him at the Celtics

Al Horford and the 76ers have had some difficulty in maximizing what he can do for them since their arrival as a free agent from Boston.

He wanted to play alongside a real center in Joel Embiid, but Philadelphia is still looking for the right harmony with those two and Ben Simmons, a guard who seems more appropriate to paint.

Even with the issues that the Sixers still want to solve, the club has achieved a decent record of 31-18 in last night’s game against the Bostonians. And when it comes to this specific matchup and the potential for it to happen in the late season, there is a Horford advantage for Philly, even if he doesn’t score quite well.

As long as he is not in a green and white uniform, he cannot be an important defensive component in the Celts’ ability to defend Embiid and, more importantly, the moving Simmons.

Sixer coach Brett Brown told the Messenger last summer just after the signing of the Horford became official. He likes both having him and not having to play against him.

“That was a by-product and, as you say, an additional benefit,” Brown said then. “But it really didn’t affect one thing we did to try and recruit him and all of that. But if you say losing a player like this hurts them, that’s true. I think that it is an additional advantage of what a pretty attractive package is for our team. “

After the walkthrough in the garden on Saturday morning, Brown was reminded of the conversation in July.

“I don’t want to let myself get too far ahead, because, you know, the playoffs all judge,” he said. “But I stick to that first comment.

“You know, Al comes in and tries to figure out some things. Like, he’s more like a Robert Horry role where I let him stretch and defend the floor. I put it in a pick and rolls, but not that much when he was used to, his role had changed a bit from what we were used to, so when Joel goes out, that is the role he is used to as a pick and pop 5. But next to Joe, it is more a role in the floor. “

However, it is clear that Brown would much rather be in his current position – figuring out what to do with Al Horford than what to do to him.

“It’s true,” said Brown. “I stick to my remark and am very happy that he is no longer Celtic.”

Meanwhile, Horford is happy to be a Sixer – but not necessarily happy to be away from Boston.

Because he could not play in the first visit of Philadelphia to TD Garden, Saturday was his first time here in uniform since his departure. But the public gave him a warm welcome during the December 12 competition.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, to be honest,” he said. “But I was happy with that. Great respect, mutual respect – from the fans and also my respect for them. “

Boston was undoubtedly more than just a temporary workplace for Horford and family.

“A lot happened here in my three years, on the field and off the field,” he said. “Two of my little girls were born here and, you know, on the way I was looking at the Mass. General, and I was like,” Yes, I was there. “Just a lot of good memories. I only have positive memories of my time.”

It also helps him as a 76er to remember what the Celtics experienced last season because they could not make their selection. Horford has taken something away from the experience.

“I just really understand how to handle certain expectations,” he said. “I think we had a lot of expectations last year, and we were all new to that position in a way. Coming this year with the Sixers, there are many of those similar expectations, and just making sure that I don’t get too high or too low, you know, bring the game to game and try to keep the group together as much as we can. I think that’s important. “

When he looks at his former club, he also sees what good handling of relationships and the coach’s plan can bring.

Asked his thoughts in this season’s Celtics, Horford said, “Just very explosive. I think coach (Brad) Stevens, he probably wanted to get more out of it. It’s great to see Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown) “I see them flourishing in that system. They play with a lot of confidence and are just offensive. They just have a lot of weapons.”

What he meant by “more of that,” Horford said, “Yes, ball movement, the way coach Stevens wants to play and the positions he wants to bring in. Everything just seems better.”

But that may not be the case if the non-Horford-ed Celtics have to face the 76ers in the spring.