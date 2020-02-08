77% support fees for plastic bags in Japan

According to a Jiji Press survey, 77 percent of respondents support the government’s plans to charge customers for plastic bags in supermarkets, convenience stores, and other retailers starting in July.

According to the waste survey conducted between January 10th and 13th, 49.7 percent said they were in favor of the plastic bag fee, while 27.3 percent were more in favor.

On the other hand, 8.8 percent were against politics, while 12.5 percent were against, which increased the proportion of respondents who spoke out against the movement to 21.3 percent.

Women were slightly more likely to support the fee: 79.9 percent of those questioned were in favor of the fee, while 74.6 percent of the men were in favor.

Only 66.7 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds favored the indictment, while the support rate in age groups ranged from 70 percent to less than 90 percent.

The survey also asked whether respondents were familiar with the term “food waste”. The proportion of respondents who said they knew the term well was 67.9 percent, a significant increase of 51.2 percent in the previous survey. The proportion of those who did not even know the sentence fell from 13 percent to 4.6 percent.

When asked about measures to reduce food waste, 73.3 percent of those surveyed stated that they were careful not to buy too much food and to consume as much as possible. This is the most common way to reduce food waste.

Other common methods are not to throw away and use as much as possible of food that has reached the best-before date, as expected by 48.2 percent of those surveyed, and to freeze leftovers to eat at a different time from 39, 8 percent was chosen.

The Ministry of Agriculture estimated that food waste was more than 6.43 million tons in 2016.

The survey referred to 2,000 people aged 18 and over across Japan. Valid answers were collected from 62.0 percent of those surveyed.