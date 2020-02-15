[79-year-old seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Dunedin]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A 79-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after deputies say she was hit by an SUV in Dunedin on Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of San Christopher Drive and County Road 1.

According to deputies, the 79-year-old was crossing San Christopher Drive, pulling a metal cart with groceries. The SUV, being driven by a 37-year-old, hit the woman on her right side.

The sheriff’s office says she was not in a designated crosswalk at the time.

Investigators say it does not appear speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

