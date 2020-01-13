8 apparently randomly stabbed in Colorado, suspect detained – Boston Herald

Loading...

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A stabbing by a male suspect left eight people injured near downtown Colorado Springs in attacks that apparently were randomly executed, police said Monday.

The suspect was arrested by some of his victims and arrested by officers before dawn, police said in a statement.

Some victims were attacked on the street and some were injured in America the Beautiful Park in the course of about half an hour. After responding to the stabbing of two people around 1:30 am, officers found more victims on walking paths through the park while they were looking for the suspect.

“Everywhere he went, he tried to get in touch with people and injured them,” Sgt. Shawn Peterson told KKTV.

The victims were taken to hospitals, but the police said the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The attacks seemed ‘to be arbitrary and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims’, according to a police statement.

Police said the suspect was a man, but did not provide any other information about him.